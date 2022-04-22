AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D gaming CPU stock sells out at launch

The reign of the AM4 platform may be drawing to a close, but that hasn’t stopped the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D from flying off store shelves. In fact, it appears that demand for the processor armed with team red’s 3D V-Cache Technology was so high that stock was sold out across the United States on launch day.

According to TechEpiphany, the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D was “mostly sold out” come the close of its release date, with the caveat that “supply was rather small”, but it remains unclear how many units were available at launch. This success didn’t go unnoticed by AMD either, as global gaming marketing director Sasa Marinkovic celebrated the processor selling out on the company’s website as well as making Amazon’s Best Sellers list.

Looking at Amazon today, demand seems to have somewhat calmed and the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D is still available at its MSRP of $449 USD. However, other sites like Newegg have team red’s best gaming CPU listed at the much higher price point of $575 and it’s only available from third party sellers.

According to reviews for the chip, the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D is a fitting swansong for the AM4 platform and it looks like AMD’s claims of it being “the world’s fastest gaming CPU” mostly hold up, even against the Intel Core i9-12900KS.

Great start for the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D! First day of sales: made it to the TOP 5 Best Sellers on Amazon and sold out on https://t.co/f2M4OFtirh. Get yours here https://t.co/CRr27RCRqy https://t.co/gM9D25Eun7 — Sasa Marinkovic (@SasaMarinkovic) April 20, 2022

While we don’t expect it to be as popular as its cheaper, older brethren, the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D does at least have us excited for the potential performance of Zen 4 CPUs. Whether 3D V-Cache Technology will be enough to hold back Intel Raptor Lake processors though, is anyone’s guess right now.