AMD Ryzen 7000 series “mainstream” CPUs may not see price hike

The dawning of AMD Ryzen 7000 series on the processor market is almost at hand, but many are concerned that team red could launch its new Zen 4 CPUs with a high price tag than its current offerings. Thankfully, a new report indicates that at least some of the company’s chips will release at familiar price points.

According to DigiTimes (via Kok-Hua Chia), it appears that AMD has no plans to raise the prices of its “mainstream” CPU and GPU products, namely its Ryzen 7000 and Radeon RX 7000 series.

While there’s no clear definition as to which SKUs this will affect, it’s possible that we could see midrange offerings mimic price points of previous generations, whilst the company’s best gaming CPU launches at a higher cost.

If accurate, this could spell trouble for Intel who recently confirmed plans to raise the prices of its current generation processors, which will impact upcoming Raptor Lake CPUs too. Higher prices could drive those looking to upgrade their gaming PC away from team blue’s offerings, and into the hands of AMD.