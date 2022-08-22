AMD Ryzen 7000 series “mainstream” CPUs may not see price hike

Budget conscious builders rejoice, as new reports suggest that at least some AMD Ryzen 7000 processors won't release with at a higher cost

An AMD Ryzen 7000 CPU, delidded, exposing its chiplet design

Published:

AMD | Gaming hardware

The dawning of AMD Ryzen 7000 series on the processor market is almost at hand, but many are concerned that team red could launch its new Zen 4 CPUs with a high price tag than its current offerings. Thankfully, a new report indicates that at least some of the company’s chips will release at familiar price points.

According to DigiTimes (via Kok-Hua Chia), it appears that AMD has no plans to raise the prices of its “mainstream” CPU and GPU products, namely its Ryzen 7000 and Radeon RX 7000 series.

While there’s no clear definition as to which SKUs this will affect, it’s possible that we could see midrange offerings mimic price points of previous generations, whilst the company’s best gaming CPU launches at a higher cost.

If accurate, this could spell trouble for Intel who recently confirmed plans to raise the prices of its current generation processors, which will impact upcoming Raptor Lake CPUs too. Higher prices could drive those looking to upgrade their gaming PC away from team blue’s offerings, and into the hands of AMD.

More AMD stories

Sam's keeping a close eye on the latest developments on Intel Core and AMD Ryzen CPUs, waiting for the right time to build his own Windows 11 gaming PC. He also covers GPU, VR, and Steam Deck news.

Popular now
Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We sometimes include relevant affiliate links in articles from which we earn a small commission. Any stated prices are correct at the time of publication. For more information, click here.
More stories
More from PCGamesN