AMD Ryzen 7000 launch allegedly delayed by BIOS issues

The AMD Ryzen 7000 launch is seemingly fast approaching, with the company and its partners readying up for the arrival of Zen 4 CPUs despite no word of an official release date. However, it appears that BIOS issues may have forced team red to push back their plans to dominate the processor market.

Reports earlier this week suggested that the AMD Ryzen 7000 release date had been delayed by two weeks, but no reason was given for the postponement. Now, an alleged reviewer of what should be the company’s best gaming CPU series yet has posted images to Chiphell (via Videocardz) claiming that they prove BIOS issues are behind the supposed delay.

It’s unclear how severe these issues are, but pre-release problems are to be expected given that AMD Ryzen 7000 chips run on a new AM5 platform, featuring support for PCIe 5.0 and DDR5 gaming RAM. Regardless, we should find out the official release date and more via the company’s upcoming livestream event.

For now, rumours suggest that AMD plans to launch its Ryzen 7000 processors on September 27. This is the same day that Intel Innovation is scheduled to take place, in which the company is expected to formally unveil its Raptor Lake CPUs that will act as competitors to team red’s new chips.