AMD Ryzen 9000 CPUs set to arrive soon but lacking some upgrades

The latest AMD Ryzen 9000 rumor has pinned a release date for the next-gen AMD Zen 5 gaming CPUs being as soon as July 2024. However, this leak also suggests there will be no upgrades when it comes to the chips’ core counts.

We’re strongly expecting AMD‘s next generation of Ryzen CPUs to impress in terms of overall performance, based on current rumors, and as such they stand a strong chance of displacing other entries in our best gaming CPU guide. However, if core count is a concern for you, you may be a bit disappointed.

The latest information regarding AMD’s next-gen CPUs comes from the forums of website Chiphell, where user wjm47196 claims the new chips will come in configurations of 6, 8, 12, and 16 cores, which matches the current lineup of AMD Ryzen 7000 chips. The leaker also confirms that only a single type of Zen 5 core will be used, with no low power cores like on Intel chips.

Also mentioned is the AMD Ryzen 9000 release date, which is given as July. This would follow the expected official announcement of the chips at Computex 2024 next week.

However, making us doubt that July release date a little is that AMD won’t be running a deep dive on the Zen 5 architecture of the new chips until August, with such explainers generally given before products are available. It is possible that this will just be a followup deep dive though and AMD will also be releasing this information earlier than the August event.

Ryzen 9000 is the new range of desktop CPUs from AMD that largely follows on from the Ryzen 7000 range, such as the hugely popular Ryzen 7 7800X3D and Ryzen 5 7600X. AMD has released Ryzen 8000 laptop chips as well as a handful of Ryzen 8000 desktop chips, but the latter have largely been models with big integrated GPUs aimed at non-gaming PCs. Ryzen 9000 is expected to be the next big launch for desktop PC gamers.

Whatever the exact release date and configuration, the next few months are set to be a very exciting time for gaming CPU upgrades as AMD and Intel are both set to launch new ranges of chips. Which will come out on top, we’ll just have to wait and see, but if you check out our Intel Arrow Lake guide, you can find out what we know so far about Intel’s upcoming rival to Ryzen 9000.