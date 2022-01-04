AMD’s new Zen 3+ Ryzen 6000 mobile APUs support DDR5 RAM and USB4

Intel is already creating waves with its Alder Lake lineup, and the company is reportedly cooking up an i7 laptop chip that’s 25% faster than AMD’s current offering. However, it looks like the red team is gearing up to defend its mobile CPU crown, as it just announced 20 new Ryzen Zen 3+ mobile CPUs at CES 2022.

Featuring 12 GPU Compute Units clocked at 2.4GHz, AMD’s Rembrandt offering consists of eight Ryzen 6000H series CPUs and two 6000U SKUs. The company’s entry-level Ryzen 7 6800U and Ryzen 5 6600U chips come with a 15-25W TDP, while its Ryzen 9 6980HX flagship wields boost clock speeds up to 5Ghz.

The new Rembrandt APU range also boasts USB4, PCIe Gen 4, DDR5 RAM support, and RDNA2 graphics, meaning AMD’s gaming laptop lineup is now equipped to take on Intel’s Alder Lake. The Zen 3+ mobile APU will also be the first to support hardware ray tracing, and FSR compatibility will boost fps in upcoming games.

AMD is clearly gunning for the mobile market, especially since its Ryzen APUs help the likes of the Ayaneo Next compete with the Steam Deck. However, team red also revealed that its next-gen Zen 4 desktop gaming CPUs will arrive in the second half of 2022, meaning the company could cover all bases within the processor scene.