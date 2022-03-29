AMD reportedly moves closer to release of Ryzen Zen 4 CPUs

New reports are emerging that AMD will soon pass an important milestone in the production of its Zen 4 based Ryzen 7000 processors, indicating new contenders for the title of best gaming CPU could soon be on the horizon.

Ever-reliable hardware leaker Greymon55 posts that Zen 4 based Ryzen 7000 CPUs are “about to enter the mass production stage”, moving them one step closer to release. However, this doesn’t mean that the processors are ready for immediate launch, as Greymon55 highlights Ryzen 5000 chips took four months to arrive after entering the same point of the manufacturing process.

If Zen 4 Ryzen 7000 CPUs follow a similar trajectory to their Zen 3 predecessors, we could see AMD plot a course for a September release date. This could give team red a lead over its main competition, as Intel is yet to announce when it plans to launch its upcoming 13th Gen Raptor Lake chips.

If you don’t want to bide your time waiting to slot a Zen 4 chip into your gaming PC, then AMD may have you covered with the Ryzen 7 5800X3D. It’s the company’s first processor to use 3D V-Cache, and team red boasts it’s “the world’s fastest gaming CPU.”

Guys, Rap…l is about to enter the mass production stage.🤫🤫 — Greymon55 (@greymon55) March 29, 2022

Alternatively, if you have an LGA1700 motherboard, the 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900KS may better suit your needs. Funnily enough, team blue describes its new CPU as “the world’s fastest desktop processor,” but it remains to be seen which CPU will come out on top.