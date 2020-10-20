Among Us beta guide

Wondering how to get access to the Among Us beta? If you’re anything like us, you’ll have invested hours into running around every nook and cranny of each of the Among Us maps, completing every task with the utmost efficiency; connecting wires with a flick of the wrist, shooting down meteors without a single wasted shot, and starting up the reactor at the same agonising pace as always. You may have even branched out into playing other social deduction games with your friends, putting everything you’ve learned about lying your socks off to good use.

If you’ve been playing Among Us for a while, you may be wondering what new content is on its way, and when we can expect Among Us updates to stir things up a little bit. Originally, Among Us developer InnerSloth had planned to start working on Among Us 2, starting from scratch to create an Among Us sequel with all the new features their adoring fans were looking for. However, now InnerSloth has decided to concentrate on the original game, gradually adding new Among Us updates as and when they’re ready.

They’ve also set up an Among Us beta branch to test out upcoming changes to the game – and there are new Among Us settings being trialled in beta before they’re released to the main client. If you want to dive in and try out these new features and settings for yourself, here’s how to access the Among Us beta branch.

How to enable the Among Us beta version

The Among Us beta is only accessible on PC through the Steam client. Right click on Among Us in your Steam library, select Properties, and you’ll see a Betas tab on the right. Under “Select the beta you would like to opt into”, you’ll see “public-beta” – select this to enable the Among Us beta version. The beta will then download automatically. Note that when running the beta version, you won’t be able to join games with players who are running the standard release version of the game.

Currently, the beta version has a couple of new Among Us features to stir up gameplay a little. The first change is the option to choose when and if the taskbar updates upon successful completion of tasks – you can choose from taskbar progress being updated ‘Always’, ‘Meetings’, and ‘Never’. If you choose ‘Meetings’, the taskbar will only update after each meeting, which introduces another reason to smack that big red button.

The second new option introduced in the Among Us beta is anonymous voting. This means you can’t see who has voted for who – making it even easier for impostors, who can vote strategically without being placed under suspicion for their weird nominations. As we mention in our Among Us imposter guide, it is indeed possible to ‘snipe’ other players, ejecting them from the ship with a single vote, if no other players have voted or voted to skip. Anonymous voting makes this a much more feasible strategy. You can also expect to see players tricking each other by claiming to have voted one way, while actually voting another – a whole new level of deceit will be possible, which is great news for all you evil little beans out there.

The third change being trialled in the Among Us beta client is something that players have needed for a while – there are now shapes on each wire in the wiring tasks, allowing players who have difficulty distinguishing between the wire colours to complete those tasks more easily.

The third change being trialled in the Among Us beta client is something that players have needed for a while – there are now shapes on each wire in the wiring tasks, allowing players who have difficulty distinguishing between the wire colours to complete those tasks more easily.