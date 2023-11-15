Anime Ball codes November 2023 – Free spins and yen boosts

What are the new Anime Ball codes? The latest contender to the throne of one of Roblox’s best performing titles of 2023 is here, and it’s putting up a fight. With multiple codes dropping almost every day and weekly updates still on the cards, now’s the time to jump into a fresh new take on the genre if you’re looking for a second chance.

New Anime Ball codes

Here are all the currently active Anime Ball codes:

15MTHANKS – yen boost (NEW)

– yen boost (NEW) NEWUPDATEYOO!

OMG10MVISITS

YOO45KLIKES

WEHAVE5MVISITS

BESTGAME2020

Expired codes

sadboi999

VISITED2MILLION

24KLIKED

250KPLAYED

LIKED4KTIMES

SECRETCODE

THISISANIMEBALL

2KLIKES

How to redeem Anime Ball codes

Anime Ball codes are really easy to redeem. Once you launch the game on your platform of choice via the Anime Ball page on the Roblox site or app, just look for the ‘codes’ button. It’s part of the cluster of menu options on the left side of the Anime Ball game screen.

There, just type your working Anime Ball codes in one by one, making sure to hit the ‘redeem’ button with each new code. The rewards will be automatically placed into your inventory. If they’re boosts, they’ll be applied immediately. That means you’ll want to hold off using any codes until you’re set to play long enough to make proper use of them.

How to get more Anime Ball codes

The easiest way to get more Anime Ball codes outside of checking this list every couple of days is to be present and active on the Anime Ball Discord server. New codes are dropped there alongside patch notes, balance discussions, and leaks just like many other Roblox games.

Currently, new codes are also mentioned on the game’s dedicated Roblox page, too. That’s a rarity that usually gets forgotten about as a game gets older, so take that approach with a pinch of salt. You can get enough in-game cash for a free spin by joining the game group on the account you use to play the game, however.

Although the game page doesn’t mention any Twitter accounts to follow for new codes, the code entry screen in Anime Ball itself does. You’ll want to check out Twitter users DominatingLegacy, Eduritez, AzureLegacy, EndlessFun, and Skyfloans for potentially even more codes than you know what to do with.

