Fruit Battlegrounds codes June 2023

What are the new Fruit Battlegrounds codes? Codes for this Roblox game are a must-have if you want to dominate the leaderboards in the fruity arena. Players are being drawn to Popo’s game for the anime style and inspiration.
New Fruit Battlegrounds codes:
Here are all active Fruit Battlegrounds codes:
- 350HAPPY – 500 gems
- HYPETIME! – 450 gems
- TECHNOBOX – 650 gems
- PULLINGSTRINGZ – 360 gems
- PITYUP! – 600 gems
- 340NEVERENDS! – 900 gems
- 330WEUP! – 600 gems
- 320THXGUYS! – 850 gems
- 310KEEPGOING – 500 gems
- HYPEFIX! – 400 gems
- 4TTRACTI0N – 220 gems
- SKYH1GH! – 240 gems
- 300KWOW – 800 gems
- OMG100M – 1500 gems
Expired Fruit Battlegrounds codes
Here are the expired Fruit Battlegrounds codes:
- 2HAPPY290 – 350 gems
- KINGJUNGL3 – 1000 gems
- TOOKRAZY280 – free gems
- 270TOOINSANE – 400 gems
- LIGHTNINGHYPE – 350 gems
- KRAZYGASSED – 400 gems
- 260BELIEVE – 400 gems
- GETKRAZYY! – 350 gems
- 250QUARTER – 400 gems
- 240GASSED – 600 gems
- TOOHAPPYBRO – 350 gems
- GRATITUDE – x2 luck extender
- 230GANGG –400 gems
- APPRECIATIVE – 500 gems
- BRO220K – free gems
- LIT210 – 400 gems
- YESSIRBIG200! – 400 gems
- NEVERSTOP – 350 gems
- ITKEEPSCOMING! – 400 gems
- DUBMINER – 400 gems
- CANTSTOP – 300 gems
- SHUTDOWNLUCK – 400 gems
- FUNNYNUMBER – 400 gems
- 190KWOWBRUH – 600 gems
- GOCRAZY180! – 400 gems
- 170KKRAZY – 450 gems
- FREECASHBRO – 5k cash
How do I redeem Fruit Battlegrounds codes?
Using the latest Fruit Battlegrounds codes is super simple – here are some step-by-step instructions:
- Start up Fruit Battlegrounds from its official Roblox page.
- Open the chest to spin for fruits
- Enter the code in the box in the bottom left
- Enjoy your rewards
How do I get more Fruit Battlegrounds codes?
New Fruit Battlegrounds codes come thick and fast as the game gains in popularity, and with each new milestone the developer releases new codes. You can check the game’s official Roblox page for more, or keep our page bookmarked as we’ll be regularly updating this guide with all of the new Fruit Battlegrounds codes.
