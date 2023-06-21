Fruit Battlegrounds codes June 2023

What are the new Fruit Battlegrounds codes? Codes for this Roblox game are a must-have if you want to dominate the leaderboards in the fruity arena. Players are being drawn to Popo’s game for the anime style and inspiration.

You might be wondering how to get your hands on free stuff for Fruit Battlegrounds, or if you’re playing other Roblox games we have Project Slayers codes and Blox Fruits codes, too.

New Fruit Battlegrounds codes:

Here are all active Fruit Battlegrounds codes:

350HAPPY – 500 gems

– 500 gems HYPETIME! – 450 gems

– 450 gems TECHNOBOX – 650 gems

– 650 gems PULLINGSTRINGZ – 360 gems

– 360 gems PITYUP! – 600 gems

– 600 gems 340NEVERENDS! – 900 gems

– 900 gems 330WEUP! – 600 gems

– 600 gems 320THXGUYS! – 850 gems

– 850 gems 310KEEPGOING – 500 gems

– 500 gems HYPEFIX! – 400 gems

– 400 gems 4TTRACTI0N – 220 gems

– 220 gems SKYH1GH! – 240 gems

– 240 gems 300KWOW – 800 gems

– 800 gems OMG100M – 1500 gems

Expired Fruit Battlegrounds codes

Here are the expired Fruit Battlegrounds codes:

2HAPPY290 – 350 gems

KINGJUNGL3 – 1000 gems

TOOKRAZY280 – free gems

270TOOINSANE – 400 gems

LIGHTNINGHYPE – 350 gems

KRAZYGASSED – 400 gems

260BELIEVE – 400 gems

GETKRAZYY! – 350 gems

250QUARTER – 400 gems

240GASSED – 600 gems

TOOHAPPYBRO – 350 gems

GRATITUDE – x2 luck extender

230GANGG –400 gems

APPRECIATIVE – 500 gems

BRO220K – free gems

LIT210 – 400 gems

YESSIRBIG200! – 400 gems

NEVERSTOP – 350 gems

ITKEEPSCOMING! – 400 gems

DUBMINER – 400 gems

CANTSTOP – 300 gems

SHUTDOWNLUCK – 400 gems

FUNNYNUMBER – 400 gems

190KWOWBRUH – 600 gems

GOCRAZY180! – 400 gems

170KKRAZY – 450 gems

FREECASHBRO – 5k cash

How do I redeem Fruit Battlegrounds codes?

Using the latest Fruit Battlegrounds codes is super simple – here are some step-by-step instructions:

Start up Fruit Battlegrounds from its official Roblox page.

Open the chest to spin for fruits

Enter the code in the box in the bottom left

Enjoy your rewards

How do I get more Fruit Battlegrounds codes?

New Fruit Battlegrounds codes come thick and fast as the game gains in popularity, and with each new milestone the developer releases new codes. You can check the game’s official Roblox page for more, or keep our page bookmarked as we’ll be regularly updating this guide with all of the new Fruit Battlegrounds codes.

Now that you’ve redeemed all the latest Fruit Battlegrounds codes, why not take a look at our Roblox promo codes or Roblox music codes lists. We also keep an updated list of the best Roblox games you can play right now.