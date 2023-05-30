Race Clicker codes May 2023

What are the new Race Clicker codes? For free wins and boosts in this click to win Roblox game, we’ve compiled a list of all the new Race Clicker codes. The codes can be redeemed in-game and provide a bunch of competitive advantages to help you win the clicking frenzy.
The game is simple, the faster you click, the faster you go. Some of the codes offer free auto clicks and pets, while you can also get boosts and luck for a limited time. If you’re looking for further Roblox freebies, we also regularly update our lists of the latest Anime Adventures codes, Blox Fruits codes, and All Star Tower Defense codes.
New Race Clicker codes
Try using these Race Clicker codes in the list below:
- freepet – free pet
- forgiveusfornoupdate – triple win boosts
- x330min5 – triple win boosts
- x3wincode2 – triple win boosts
- x3upd1 – triple win boosts
- winsop2 – triple win boots
- NEWCODEWIN1 – triple win boots
- FREEPET1 – free pet
- X3WOWCODE – triple wins and triple luck for 15 minutes
- obbyboost – free wins and boosts
- UPDATECLICKCODE – temporary auto clicker
- 500KLikes – free wins
- Almost100MVisits – free wins
- ThankYou50M – free wins
- 1MGroupMembers – free wins
- ThanksFor5MillionsVisits – free wins
- LetsGo5KLikes – free wins
Expired codes
- myvalentine
- hallowx3
- Accelhidden
- candy500
How do I redeem Race Clicker codes?
Follow the step-by-step instructions down below to redeem Race Clicker codes:
- Launch Race Clicker from its official Roblox page
- Click on the code setting on the right-hand screen
- Type out or copy and paste your Race Clicker code into the redemption box
- Your freebies will then unlock
How do I get more Race Clicker codes?
To get more Race Clicker codes, be sure to bookmark this page as we update it regularly with new codes. Also keep an eye on the Race Clicker Twitter page, recommended for the latest news and special codes.
If you’re new to Roblox, you may be wondering is Roblox safe? Alternatively, keep an eye on the newest and hottest Roblox music codes. We also keep a regularly updated list of Roblox promo codes for some of the best Roblox games in 2023.