Race Clicker codes May 2023

What are the new Race Clicker codes? For free wins and boosts in this click to win Roblox game, we’ve compiled a list of all the new Race Clicker codes. The codes can be redeemed in-game and provide a bunch of competitive advantages to help you win the clicking frenzy.

The game is simple, the faster you click, the faster you go. Some of the codes offer free auto clicks and pets, while you can also get boosts and luck for a limited time. If you’re looking for further Roblox freebies, we also regularly update our lists of the latest Anime Adventures codes, Blox Fruits codes, and All Star Tower Defense codes.

New Race Clicker codes

Try using these Race Clicker codes in the list below:

freepet – free pet

– free pet forgiveusfornoupdate – triple win boosts

– triple win boosts x330min5 – triple win boosts

– triple win boosts x3wincode2 – triple win boosts

– triple win boosts x3upd1 – triple win boosts

– triple win boosts winsop2 – triple win boots

– triple win boots NEWCODEWIN1 – triple win boots

– triple win boots FREEPET1 – free pet

– free pet X3WOWCODE – triple wins and triple luck for 15 minutes

– triple wins and triple luck for 15 minutes obbyboost – free wins and boosts

– free wins and boosts UPDATECLICKCODE – temporary auto clicker

– temporary auto clicker 500KLikes – free wins

– free wins Almost100MVisits – free wins

– free wins ThankYou50M – free wins

– free wins 1MGroupMembers – free wins

– free wins ThanksFor5MillionsVisits – free wins

– free wins LetsGo5KLikes – free wins

Expired codes

myvalentine

hallowx3

Accelhidden

candy500

How do I redeem Race Clicker codes?

Follow the step-by-step instructions down below to redeem Race Clicker codes:

Launch Race Clicker from its official Roblox page

Click on the code setting on the right-hand screen

Type out or copy and paste your Race Clicker code into the redemption box

Your freebies will then unlock

How do I get more Race Clicker codes?

To get more Race Clicker codes, be sure to bookmark this page as we update it regularly with new codes. Also keep an eye on the Race Clicker Twitter page, recommended for the latest news and special codes.

If you’re new to Roblox, you may be wondering is Roblox safe? Alternatively, keep an eye on the newest and hottest Roblox music codes. We also keep a regularly updated list of Roblox promo codes for some of the best Roblox games in 2023.