Apex Legends is answering the community’s prayers as Respawn Entertainment and EA reveal the return of Three Strikes. The new game mode made its debut during the recent Post Malone crossover event, and everyone absolutely loved it. The chaotic limited-time mode left the shooter with the end of the collaboration event, and we haven’t been able to get Three Strikes off our minds since.

Three Strikes is now available once again in Apex Legends, much to the FPS game community’s delight. The new game mode first accompanied the Apex Legends Post Malone event, originally departing the shooter when the collaboration with the beloved rapped ended on November 21.

Respawn now says that Three Strikes is back, but it’ll only be available to play until Tuesday, November 28. That sadly doesn’t leave as much time with the game mode as we’d all hope to have, but good community feedback could prove fruitful once more and see Three Strikes make another comeback or possibly remain in-game forever.

Reception from fans has been astonishingly overwhelmingly positive for Three Strikes, with many taking to online forums to discuss their love of the game mode and hope for its future return. One thread on Reddit sees a player detail how Three Strikes “brought back so many of the feelings I had when I first started playing this game.”

While the developer has yet to allude to more (or even permanent) Three Strikes, its response to the mode’s initial feedback is exciting. With the revived hype and Twitter replies asking Respawn to forever implement Three Strikes, we may just get lucky and see Apex Legends keep the limited-time game mode for good. In the dev’s own words, “You wanted more, so we’re extending it.”

