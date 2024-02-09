Get The Game Awards’ best action game for an amazing 30% off

For the first time ever, Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, is 30% off on Steam. By From Software, creators of Elden Ring and the Dark Souls’ series, this award-winning mech action game is an absolute steal at this price.

Whether you’re sitting in traffic or bored to tears during a presentation, there are dozens if not hundreds of situations that could be improved with the addition of a giant mech. Robot game Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon lets you live that fantasy and, right now, it’s a ridiculous 30% off on Steam.

If you’re scratching your head, wondering what the hell a core is and why it’s armored, don’t worry. Developer From Software put the series on the back burner while they worked on their Souls games so it’s understandable if you’ve not heard of it.

But last year, eleven years after the last entry in the series was released, Armored Core 6 stomped out last year, going on to win the The Game Awards’ award for Best Action Game, beating out Dead Island 2, Ghostrunner 2 and others.

Now, you can pick it up for $41.99/£34.99 or $48.99/£41.29 for the Deluxe Edition with a digital artbook and soundtrack, and it’s worth every penny. In our Armored Core 6 review we called it “the ultimate mech game” and, six months later, it’s every bit as fantastic.

Aside from being a great giant robot game, you can make your mech your own using Armored Core 6’s parts. There are a host of amazing Armored Core 6 bosses to take on and wnd while the multiplayer is PvP, there’s an Armored Core 6 co-op mod in the works.

So head over to Steam and grab this Armored Core 6 deal before it’s gone. Need a hand? Here’s what you need to know about Armored Core 6’s missions and here’s our guide to the best Armored Core 6 weapons and guns.

