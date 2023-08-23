All Armored Core 6 missions

What are the Armored Core 6 missions? We’ve got each and every one listed here for your reading pleasure, as well as info on alternative missions, which are mostly similar to the regular versions but have important differences, such as story divergences and new enemies to fight.

Whether you’re trying to see which AC6 missions are available in specific Armored Core 6 endings or get an idea of where certain Armored Core 6 bosses might be, this list has all of the missions broken down by chapter, including standard and alternate missions. Now, let’s have a look through every Armored Core 6 quest in the explosive robot game adventure.

Armored Core 6 mission list

Here’s a full list of all the AC6 missions:

Chapter 1

Illegal Entry

Destroy Artillery Installations

Grid 135 Cleanup

Destroy the Transport Helicopters

Destroy the Tester AC

Attack the Dam Complex

Attack the Dam Complex (Alt Mission)

Destroy the Weaponized Mining Ship

Escort the Weaponized Mining Ship

Operation Wallclimber

Retrieve Combat Logs

Prisoner Rescue

Investigate BAWS Arsenal No. 2

Obstruct the Mandatory Inspection

Attack the Watchpoint

Attack the Watchpoint (Alt Mission)

Chapter 2

Infiltrate Grid 086

Eliminate the Doser Faction

Stop the Secret Data Breach

Ocean Crossing

Chapter 3

Steal the Survey Data

Attack the Refueling Base

Eliminate V.VII

Tunnel Sabotage

Prevent Corporate Salvage of New Tech

Survey the Uninhabited Floating City

Survey the Uninhabited Floating City (Alt Mission)

Heavy Missile Launch Support

Eliminate the Enforcement Squads

Destroy the Special Forces Craft

Attack the Old Spaceport

Eliminate “Honest” Brute

Defend the Old Spaceport

Defend the Dam Complex

Historic Data Recovery

Coral Export Denial

Destroy the Ice Worm

Chapter 4

Underground Exploration – Depth 1

Underground Exploration – Depth 2

Underground Exploration – Depth 2 (Alt Mission)

Underground Exploration – Depth 3

Intercept the Redguns

Ambush the Vespers

Eliminate V.III

Unknown Territory Survey

Unknown Territory Survey (Alt Mission)

Reach the Coral Convergence

Reach the Coral Convergence (Alt Mission)

Chapter 5

Escape (Endings 1 and 2 only)

Take the Uninhabited Floating City (Ending 1 only)

Intercept the Corporate Forces (Ending 1 only)

Breach the Karman Line (Ending 1 only)

Shut Down the Closure Satellites (Ending 1 only)

Eliminate “Cinder” Carla (Ending 2 only)

Destroy the Drive Block (Ending 2 only)

Bring Down the Xylem (Ending 2 only)

MIA (Ending 3 only)

Regain Control of the Xylem (Ending 3 only)

Coral Release (Ending 3 only)

This list above is in the order that the replay mission menu puts them in, so it isn’t indicative of what a straight run looks like. In fact, depending on the Armored Core 6 mission, you won’t find certain ones at all if you’re on a playthrough where it doesn’t happen. It’s also worth mentioning that you’ll only play the tutorial mission on your first playthrough, as subsequent ones start on Destroy Artillery Installations and Grid 135 Cleanup.

How many Armored Core 6 missions are there?

There are 59 missions in Armored Core 6 across five chapters, including alternate missions. You can’t do all of these missions in a single playthrough, so it will take three entire runs to play them all.

Regardless, you can replay any mission you’ve already finished via the replay mission option in the Sortie menu. Doing this is the only way to get mission ranks. These go from D to S and are mostly for bragging rights (and an achievement).

Now that you’ve perused the full list of AC6 missions, it’s time to ensure you’re rocking the best Armored Core 6 builds, fit with the finest Armored Core 6 weapon parts and AC6 inner parts around. We’ve also got an explainer on the Armored Core 6 length, too.