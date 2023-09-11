A FromSoftware update for Armored Core 6 makes meaningful changes to the single-player game experience, with a slew of mecha weapons getting overhauled to bring them up to par with the rest. Armored Core 6 is aiming to give you more build diversity from the early game now, with bug fixes to match.

Many of the Armored Core 6 weapons are now rebalanced in the single-player experience, with buffs across the board to bring everything up to the same level. Keep in mind that Armored Core 6 1.02 is now live, so all the changes listed below are now in the game.

“We would like to clarify that the contents of the patch will add gameplay stability and balance changes to the single-player experience,” FromSoftware said before the Armored Core 6 parch 1.02 dropped.

“This patch is focused on balance adjustments that will allow players more build diversity in the early and mid-game when assembling their AC, as well as bug fixes,” FromSoftware adds.

Thankfully this means that some of the weapons will fare better against the Armored Core 6 bosses, and even the incredibly pesky Balteus has seen some beneficial changes if they were giving you too much trouble.

Armored Core 6 1.02 patch notes

Below you can see both the balance adjustments for bosses and weapons alongside the bug fixes in the AC6 1.02 patch, courtesy of Bandai Namco.

Balance Adjustments

Weapon Unit balance adjustments: MA-J-200 RANSETSU-RF: Increased attack power/rate of fire, decreased reload time. LR-036 CURTIS: Increased attack power, and decreased reload time. RF-024 TURNER: Increased attack power/projectile speed, decreased reload time. RF-025 SCUDDER: Increased attack power/projectile speed, decreased reload time. MA-J-201 RANSETSU-AR: Increased attack power/projectile speed, decreased reload time. MG-014 LUDLOW: Increased attack power/total rounds/projectile speed, decreased recoil and reload time. DF-MG-02 CHANG-CHEN: Increased attack power/total rounds/projectile speed, decreased reload time. MA-E-210 ETSUJIN: Increased attack power/total rounds/projectile speed, decreased reload time. Adjusted certain attacks performed by the enemy units AAP07: BALTEUS, IA-13: SEA SPIDER and IB-01: CEL240.



Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug that prevented certain weapons from dealing damage to the boss of the mission “Destroy the Weaponized Mining Ship”.

Fixed a bug that caused the boss of the mission “Prevent Corporate Salvage of New Tech” to be unable to detect the player.

Fixed a bug that caused certain enemies to not be displayed correctly during the mission “Survey the Uninhabited Floating City”.

Fixed a bug that caused certain enemies and background objects to be displayed incorrectly during the mission “Attack the Old Spaceport”.

Fixed a bug that caused vertical missiles and certain coral weapons to deal unintended amounts of damage.

Improved camera controls when spectating online arena battles.

Fixed a bug that caused the punch animation to not be displayed correctly on the opponent’s screen during online arena battles. Other bug fixes. [Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S / Steam] Fixed a bug that caused the game to enter offline mode and unable to save progress after the device recovers from sleep mode. [Steam] Fixed the text displayed onscreen after selecting “Quit Game” from the System Menu on the title screen. [Steam] Fixed a bug causing certain bosses to be rendered incorrectly.



As you can see, the main weapon changes consist of general buffs, with better attack power, fire rates, and smaller reload times across the board. Now you can experiment even more with your favorite Armored Core 6 builds, or have an easier time jumping back into the Armored Core 6 story instead.

Perhaps this update has you itching to jump into the Rubicon conflict for the first time. If so our Armored Core 6 review is the perfect primer on what to expect, while for those of you further into the game we’ve got a breakdown of all the Armored Core 6 missions and each Armored Core 6 ending as well.