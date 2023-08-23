Armored Core 6 new game plus explained

After you hit an ending, the battle for Rubicon 3 is far from over, so get back to the battlefield to do it over again in Armored Core 6's new game plus mode.

Andrew Farrell

Published:

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

Does Armored Core 6 have a new game plus mode? From Software games usually feature post-ending modes and Armored Core 6 is no exception. New game plus in most games grants players an increasingly difficult adventure with each playthrough.

Fortunately, there are tons of parts list to create the Armored Core 6 best builds as you make your way to unlock every ending. But this probably isn’t what you were expecting if you’ve never played an Armored Core game before. As our Armored Core 6 review points out, this isn’t your typical From Software new game plus experience. Regardless, there’s still a lot of work to be done, so let’s take a hard look at just what exactly Armored Core 6 has in store.

Is there an Armored Core 6 new game plus mode?

Yes, players gain access to Armored Core 6’s new game plus mode when they defeat the final boss. Once the end credits roll, you find yourself smack dab in the hangar prior to the start of the second mission. You can play the entire game over again, although the replay mission feature allows you to do that already. So, what’s different?

In Armored Core 6’s new game plus mode, enemies don’t get stronger, missions don’t get harder, and you won’t receive larger amounts of currency. Instead, some new missions will unlock on your second and third playthroughs. There are new choices to make, but your main objective should be to unlock the ending you didn’t see in your first playthrough.

Your third run features even more new missions, but you need to replay the vast majority of the levels you’ve already experienced. New arena battles pop up in your second and third runs, so you have those to look forward to.

That’s all there is to know about new game plus in Armored Core 6. There aren’t any new difficulties to challenge you, but you’ll find new Armored Core 6 frame parts and Armored Core 6 weapon parts along the way. Plus you can fully max out your Armored Core 6 OS upgrades. Now get back out there and fight the good fight again. Rubicon 3 is counting on you.

An experienced critic, Andrew is the former reviews editor for PC Invasion and has reviewed hundreds of games to date. He's put thousands of hours into actionRPG, and strategy games, both of the triple-A and indie varieties. He's also an expert on all things Armored Core 6.

