What are the best Armored Core 6 frame parts? The best parts are balanced, offering both good defense and speed, finding a middle ground between mitigating and inflicting damage. They contribute to your loadout and can be collected as you progress through the game.

When thinking about the best AC6 frame parts, it’s worth looking into what you want from your Armored Core 6 builds, as well as Armored Core 6 weapon parts and AC6 inner parts. Let’s take a look at our picks of the best Armored Core head, core, arm, and leg parts in the mech game and how you can use them.

The best AC6 frame parts are:

VE-44B head parts or HD-033M Verrill

07-061 Mind Alpha core parts or VE-40A

Nachtreiher/46E arms parts or EL-TA-10 Firmeza

LG-011 Melander legs parts or DF-LG-08 Tian-Qiang

Best Armored Core 6 head parts

It may not be pretty, but the VE-44B is easily one of the best head frame parts in Armored Core 6. Despite its low weight and energy load, it has good AP, attitude stability (how much stagger damage you can take), and system recovery (how long it takes to recover from anything that blocks your sensors). The HD-033M Verrill is also another great choice, but suffers from slow system recovery.

Best Armored Core 6 core parts

The 07-061 Mind Alpha is a solid and balanced core part. It boasts great defense and won’t lower your boost speed too much. It’s the best bang for your buck you can get without adding on thousands of extra weight units. Having that little bit of extra speed is also well worth the reduced defense.

On the other hand, if you don’t mind being a bit slower or having less wiggle room concerning your weight load and energy load, the VE-40A core is also a fantastic choice. An extra 4,500 weight units and a bit more energy load will net you additional AP and attitude stability, all while only dropping your boost speed by four points compared to the Mind Alpha. Either way, both cores pair well with builds that are tough and nimble, which is exactly what you’ll want when up against powerful adversaries.

Best Armored Core 6 arms parts

The Nachtreiher/46E has the best firearm specialization of any arms parts that I’ve found. That stat dictates how well you track your enemies, so it’s a must-have when fighting extremely quick ACs, such as the game’s final AC6 bosses.

Another choice is the the EL-TA-10 Firmeza arms, a solid allrounder, but both parts have a reasonable weight and can support high-impact weapons, so you can’t go wrong with either.

Best Armored Core 6 leg parts

For being under 20,000 weight units, the LG-011 Melander legs are great for a medium build. Similar to the runner-ups in the above choices, if you don’t mind 5,000 extra weight units, the DF-LG-08 Tian-Qiang legs are a terrific choice. They significantly enhance your load capabilities, so you can up your DPS in exchange for any lost speed.

Combined with the thousands in extra weight from the above options that I mentioned as “better”, you’ll find yourself moving notably slower. In Armored Core 6, faster is almost always better. But for the rare occasions when you feel that it isn’t, we have to mention the LG-022T Bornemissza tank treads. These will seriously slow you down, but they’re the best way to get your AP up significantly (6,000 points), as well as buff your attitude stability and weight load.

That’s all for our list of the best Armored Core 6 frame parts. These should all come in quite handy as you make your way through the Armored Core 6 missions to reach the possible Armored Core 6 endings. Make sure to pair your parts with the right Armored Core 6 OS upgrades as well and few things will be able to stand in your way.