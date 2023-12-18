The scale of Asgard’s Wrath 2 is something that needs to be experienced to be appreciated. Newcomers may struggle with the newly released VR fantasy RPG, even with comfort settings, as they adjust to a world so grand and convincing that it puts many traditional RPGs to shame. The Elder Scrolls 6 is like still years away, but if it needs inspiration on how a modern open world should function, it could easily look to Asgard’s Wrath 2.

I’ve spent around 15 hours exploring the world of Asgard’s Wrath 2 so far, and it’s on track to become one of the best Meta Quest 3 games. I’m sure developers often start with grand designs and scale them back to accommodate the limitations of VR, but that isn’t the case with Asgard’s Wrath 2. Instead, the grand designs appear to have been taken to levels I’ve personally never experienced in a VR game before, and the result is a sprawling open-world game that’s filling the Elder Scrolls-shaped void in my life.

While the worlds of Elder Scrolls 6 and Asgard’s Wrath 2 will differ greatly in their appearance and inhabitants, there is a common thread of ancient legends and the fantastical. After all, both are worlds that play on the belief in a higher power, and you can find mythical creatures lurking around every corner.

You may not look to VR as a solution when it comes to finding the next, great RPG, especially given the cost of getting started, but Asgard’s Wrath 2, much like Morrowind, is shaping up to be a generationally important game.

I’ve spent countless hours in the worlds of Oblivion and Skyrim, with a seemingly endless stream of adventures to enjoy, but the simple act of exploring a world and never quite knowing what you might run into is a wonder that very few games have replicated. Asgard’s Wrath 2 brings this very same feeling back, with a whole new level of immersion.

Skyrim VR was a natural direction for Elder Scrolls to take, but it served up a world that I already knew like a home from home. In Asgard’s Wrath 2, it’s a completely new – and dangerous – journey through an unknown land. With every step, I’m truly exploring uncharted corners, discovering the riches and dangers that lie ahead, and doing so in a VR game has never been more thrilling.

It doesn’t matter whether I’m exploring expansive dungeons or the open world, I am made to feel like a god amongst men, because within the story, that’s exactly what you are. The Elder Scrolls games are notorious for their slow burn starts that lead to a set-piece moment of handing the reigns over to you and setting you on your way. Asgard’s Wrath 2 learns from this, with a brief introductory period catching you up on story events, but before long you’re battling a giant Sphinx on a precarious, glacial battlefield.

It’s a moment I will never forget, being asked to raise my weapon and watching the skies scream with anger as lightning empowers my attacks. It succeeds in creating a pace that could have been difficult to follow, but ultimately Asgard’s Wrath 2 ensures that its best moments are spread out evenly, not to mention that the core gameplay in between is just as thrilling in its own right.

With over 100 hours of adventures awaiting within Asgard’s Wrath 2, you could view the purchase of a Meta Quest 3 as a pricy investment into a game that sets a new benchmark for VR ambitions – one that could be called upon as a cultural touchpoint down the line.

The VR adoption rate in the wider gaming community is still poor, but everyone who buys a Quest 3 headset before 2024 gets Asgard’s Wrath 2 for free. It’s a big push on a huge first-party game following Meta Studios’ purchase of developer Sanzaru Games, and based on what I’ve played so far, it deserves to pay off.

I recently looked at Assassin’s Creed Nexus and determined that any fan should seriously consider buying a headset just to experience it. Well, if you’re an Elder Scrolls fan – or even just an RPG fan – then Asgard’s Wrath 2 comes with the same recommendation from me.

I do not doubt that the Elder Scrolls 6 release date will bring a hit when the time comes, but if you’re in search of a fix to get you by until then, you need to consider Asgard’s Wrath 2 as your next RPG obsession.