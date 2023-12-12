Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s hottest new feature skips the latest update

Assassin’s Creed Mirage sees Ubisoft go back to its action-adventure series’ roots, with its return to beloved stealth gameplay and the bustling Middle East. Now that Mirage has been floating among the community for a short while following its recent fall release, the developer steadily expands on the new Assassin’s Creed game with updates. Ubisoft’s most recent patch, 1.0.6, introduces the highly anticipated New Game Plus mode and more.

Unfortunately, though, Assassin’s Creed Mirage doesn’t have its long-awaited permadeath mode just yet. While the action-adventure game‘s developer previously revealed that both new game modes were coming together in a December update, Ubisoft now says that permadeath will be available in Mirage early next year rather than now alongside 1.0.6’s New Game Plus mode.

With New Game Plus, you can play through Mirage once more after completing it while keeping all of the costumes, gear, and skills you’ve collected. You’ll get to skip the prologue and start your playthrough directly in Baghdad, where you can unlock Bayek Medjay’s stunning brand-new outfit and its three unique dyes.

While New Game Plus is the only mode coming with 1.0.6, other changes include improvements to Mirage’s parkour system. Ubisoft has increased “the range of back and side ejects during parkour,” which allows Basim to “reach heights faster and cross bigger distances.” The dev’s official patch notes also detail more general changes and fixes.

A few of the more notable ones include changes to guards’ reactions, enemies’ responses, and the environment overall. You can expect to combine your New Game Plus run with the more hardcore upcoming permadeath mode sometime in early 2024. Thankfully, that’s not all that far off anymore as 2023 is wrapping up.

While you wait for the update to download on your end before taking the leap of faith into a New Game Plus mode run

