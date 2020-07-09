Play Assassin’s Creed Odyssey free with a week-long trial of Uplay+

Have you been itching to try out Assassin’s Creed Odyssey to find out if its rendition of ancient Greece is as huge as you’ve heard? Or maybe you’ve wondered if The Division 2 is something you could get into? Heck, maybe you’ve had a hankering for an old Splinter Cell or Rayman game. Ubisoft is currently offering a free week of its subscription Uplay+ service, granting access to more than 100 games for seven whole days.

Uplay+ normally costs $14.99 USD / £12.99 per month, and you’ll have to enter a valid credit card number if you want to participate in this promotion. If you do, you’ll have full access to Ubisoft’s Uplay+ library for seven days, and during that time you’ll be able to download and play complete editions – including season pass content – of just about everything Ubisoft has made.

You could take to the streets of San Francisco and become a member of DedSec in Watch Dogs 2, or run an island colony in the Industrial Revolution setting of Anno 1800. You might want to try some of the Far Cry games you’ve missed, like Far Cry Primal or Far Cry New Dawn.

Considering how large Ubisoft’s open world games have gotten over the past few years, seven days likely means focusing in on a single game and finding out how far you can get in a week.

Subscribe to UPLAY+ now for a free 7-day trial and access to 100+ games! 🎮➕ — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) July 9, 2020

Of course, you could also find out just how many different Ubisoft games you can play in a week too – can you make it all the way through the list, from Anno 1602 to World in Conflict? Either way, any progress you make over the course of your free trial will be saved if you decide to either subscribe to Uplay+ or purchase the games outright.

The seven-day trial starts when you activate it, so you don’t have a fixed pair of dates to work this into. You can start your trial by going to the Ubisoft Store or by clicking the Uplay+ button in the Uplay client.

It’s a good way to get warmed up for Ubisoft Forward, the company’s big press event set for Sunday. We’re hoping to learn more about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs Legion, and plenty more during the event. If you tune in to the event, you’ll get a free PC copy of Watch Dogs 2 to keep permanently.

Of course, if you’re gaming on a strict budget, there’s plenty of other free PC games to play – and you can take as much time with them as you need.