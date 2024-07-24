Is Assassin’s Creed Shadows on Steam?

Is AC Shadows on Steam? The acclaimed stealth RPG series returns with a vengeance, and this time, Ubisoft is pulling out all the stops. The only question is whether this iteration is available on Valve’s platform, either now or in the future.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows finally takes the franchise to feudal Japan, the most requested period in the action-adventure game series’ lifetime. Not only that, we’ll also be assuming the role of a real historical figure for the first time: Yasuke, the legendary Black samurai, as he strikes an alliance with ninja shinobi Naoe during the unification of Japan. This latest installment is sure to have fans flocking back to the series, and you might be curious if an Assassin’s Creed Shadows Steam version is available. Well, wonder no more – we’ve got the definitive answer.

Is AC Shadows coming to Steam?

No, Assassin’s Creed Shadows is not coming to Steam. This is due to Ubisoft’s partnership with Epic Games, which gives the digital storefront exclusivity for launch titles. Instead, you can purchase AC Shadows on the Epic Games Store or via Ubisoft Connect.

It’s not outside the realm of possibility that Assassin’s Creed Shadows will appear on Steam eventually. Older Assassin’s Creed titles such as Origins, Odyssey, and Valhalla are all available on the platform. However, we’re almost certain we’ll see AC Mirage on Steam before an AC Shadows Steam version comes to fruition.

Thankfully, no matter which digital storefront you plan to purchase AC Shadows from, we have confirmation from Ubisoft concerning the AC Shadows online connection requirements. This comes after heavy speculation that an internet connection is mandatory to play the RPG game – though it goes without saying that it’s a requirement to download it.

Now that you’re all caught up the AC Shadows Steam version, limber up for the AC Shadows launch date with the best stealth games. If you just can’t tear yourself away from Valve’s platform, we’ve got dates for all the biggest Steam sales and the best Steam Deck games to add to your wishlist.