Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Steam launch possible as Ubisoft drops clue

An Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Steam release may be coming as the Ubisoft Connect page for the stealth RPG game contains a hidden update signalling a launch on the stalwart Valve platform, as we await further news on Assassin’s Creed: Mirage, Codename Red, and Assassin’s Creed: Infinity.

Source code for the Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Ubisoft Connect page contains several lines regarding a recent background update, including one that explicitly mentions Steam. As well as code for new images, background, logos, and assets, the page update contains the line “Internal Dev/QC – Assassin’s Creed Valhalla [STEAM]”, potentially hinting at a relaunch for the 2020 open-world game on Valve’s PC storefront.

Posting to Reset Era, user AshenOne shares images of the Ubisoft Connect site code, retrieved from the SteamDB Discord server. They also claim that a Steam launch for Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla was initially leaked in 2021 after a database for Nvidia’s GeForce Now cloud gaming service – containing information on upcoming releases – was accessed and posted online.

The last Assassin’s Creed game to launch on Steam is 2018’s Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey, with Valhalla releasing on both the Ubisoft and Epic Games Store but not Valve’s platform. In 2019, Ubisoft senior vice president Chris Early described Valve’s business model as “unrealistic”, telling the New York Times it “doesn’t reflect where the world is today in terms of game distribution”. The information obtained from AC: Valhalla’s Ubisoft Connect page does not contain a possible date for the game’s potential Steam release.

Meanwhile, various other Assassin’s Creed games are confirmed to be in development, including Codename Red, set in feudal Japan, Assassin’s Creed: Infinity, a reported online hub for the entire series in the future, and Assassin’s Creed: Mirage, which features the Valhalla character Basim in ninth-century Baghdad. A recent Ubisoft earnings call seemed to confirm that a standalone Assassin’s Creed multiplayer experience is also in the works, co-created by the developers of For Honor.

