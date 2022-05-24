Asus ROG gaming monitor outpaces GPU tech at 500Hz

Asus has unveiled a 500Hz gaming monitor, raising the refresh rate bar for the best graphics cards to achieve. The company’s new E-TN (Esports TN) panel packs Nvidia G-Sync and Reflex Analyzer support, with the former adding clout to the screen’s absurdly high ceiling.

Announced Nvidia’s Computex keynote, the Asus ROG 500Hz gaming monitor is seemingly the first G-Sync screen to reach such illustrious hertz heights. As you’d expect, the gaming PC giant says its new display is built “from the ground up for esports,” with specs that pair nicely with the best FPS games.

While you might need to wait for next-gen GPUs like the RTX 4090 to show up before taking true advantage of the E-TN gaming monitor’s refresh rate, Nvidia G-Sync demonstrations suggest otherwise. A side by side comparison clip claims that a 500Hz refresh rate produces smoother animations and improved latency in games like Valorant. Ultimately, both boons should help enthusiasts aim true, but we’d need to test the screen for ourselves to see how much of a difference it really makes.

Asus hasn’t slapped a price tag on its E-TN 500Hz gaming monitor yet, but it’ll likely cost a pretty penny. Speaking of labels, there’s no mention of VESA AdaptiveSync certification yet, but the screen could earn additional stripes if it passes the organisation’s strict requirements.

During Nvidia’s Computex keynote, the company revealed two new G-Sync compatible TVs, which aim to bring the green team’s tech to the living room. The Philips OLED displays come equipped with HDMI 2.1 and GeForce Now capabilities, providing couch gamers with a way to play on high spec home hardware and the GPU goliath’s cloud service.