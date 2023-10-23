Atomic Heart didn’t quite catch my attention when it first dropped, but I recently played it and quickly became hooked. Something about its off-putting utopian setting and BioShock-esque gameplay made me want more. Mundfish saw the shooter’s first DLC release earlier this year and has since teased the second Atomic Heart expansion. While we don’t yet know the full ins and outs of the upcoming DLC, we’ve got a new look at its surreal Limbo setting and an accompanying sale on the base game.

Mundfish recently showed off some of Atomic Heart‘s new DLC in a teaser trailer packed to the brim with angry geese. If you didn’t think it could get any stranger before, this expansion takes the most unsettling parts of the FPS game‘s world and amplifies them tenfold. In the teaser, the developer takes us back to Limbo, the mysterious dream-like area you may remember P-3 traversing a few times during the main story.

I personally find Limbo extremely intriguing, especially as someone who loves Alice in Wonderland and all of its darker spin-offs. The dimension honestly feels like an acid trip through one of American McGee’s levels in Madness Returns, and I’m so here for that. Mundfish itself says in the new DLC teaser that “Limbo is a strange world with inverted logic” where we’ll face off against new enemies with “unique weapons.”

The dev goes on to say that the DLC “will take place entirely in Limbo,” where we’ll “continue the story after the long ending” in which P-3 wakes up in Limbo to see Right, one of the Twins, reaching out for him. Is P-3 stuck there forever? It seems we may finally get the answers we’ve been seeking when the second expansion and its “atypical gameplay with new mechanics” drops.

In the new teaser, we get a fresh glimpse at Limbo which is as beautifully confusing as you may remember it being in-game. From chocolate cows to floating doughnuts and massive whales, there are all sorts of surreal environmental assets to take on. With how it’s all set up in the shots, it looks as though we’ll be platforming our way up through the weirdness.

Mundfish also shows grumpy geese once more in the new screenshots, so we can definitely expect to battle our way through the terrifying creatures in Limbo. Honestly, out of every enemy P-3 has faced, the goose may take the cake as his scariest foe yet. If you’ve played Atomic Heart’s first DLC, Annihilation Instinct, then you’ll understand.

The new DLC teaser isn’t the only exciting news from Mundfish, though. If you don’t own the base game, it’s currently on sale via Steam for 34% off with its price coming in at just $39.59 / £36.29. You can also opt to grab the game’s DLC pass on sale right now for 20% off at just $31.99 / £27.99. If you get the pass, you’ll have access to each of the Atomic Heart’s currently planned four expansions.

You can check out our in-depth Atomic Heart weapons guide for some extra help if you want to ensure the best possible build prior to the new DLC’s arrival. Alternatively, if you’re interested in more exciting news, be sure to browse through our roundup of the best upcoming PC games out there to look forward to right now.