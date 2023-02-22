Not sure how to throw in Atomic Heart? Charles does explain this mechanic to you near the start of the game, when you’re still going through the tutorial section in Vavilov, but if you’ve skipped that guidance by mistake or you don’t quite understand how to throw boxes, chairs, and other debris around, we’re here to help.

Throwing is vital if you need to distract a Dandelion CCTV camera, or you just fancy bonking a hostile robot on the noggin in Atomic Heart. You may have a slew of the best Atomic Heart weapons available to you throughout the FPS game, but nothing is as satisfying as a good ol’ box to the head. Here’s what you need to know about how to throw in Atomic Heart.

Atomic Heart throwing explained

To throw in Atomic Heart, you must pick up an object by pressing F (or R1/RB on controller), then hold down the same button to charge up your throw and release it when your hand is pulled back.

If you aim higher, you can throw your object of choice further, but do note that throwing objects near hostile enemies will attract their attention too, so be careful when near large groups. The main use is to distract a Dandelion CCTV camera, so you can sneak past unscathed, if you don’t want to either shoot it and bring the Pchelas out or disable it with Shok, one of the best Atomic Heart skills.

That’s everything there is to know about how to throw in Atomic Heart. If you want to play the game on the go, find out if there is Atomic Heart Steam Deck support, or check you can run it at home with our guide to the Atomic Heart system requirements. We also have an overview of Atomic Heart Testing Grounds, the optional underground bases you must solve puzzles in to earn rewards. Or if you want to play something different entirely, check out our list of the best PC games for some options.

Developer Mundfish has come under increasing scrutiny in recent weeks after it was alleged that the Russian government stands to gain financially from the release of Atomic Heart. This is due to the fact that investors involved in financing Mundfish include GEM Capital, an investment fund whose founder has ties to Gazprom and VTB Bank, both of which are majority-owned by the Russian state.

Further, Mundfish is partnering with VK (formerly Mail.RU) for the Russian release of Atomic Heart, evading sanctions on Steam. VK is also majority-owned by the Russian state through Gazprombank, and Mundfish’s CEO is a former Creative Director at Mail.RU.

With Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, many players are choosing to boycott the game in protest and donate money to organisations like The Ukraine Crisis Appeal, International Rescue Committee, and the British Red Cross.