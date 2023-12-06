How to gather plants in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora

How do you gather plants in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora? The world of Pandora is filled with special plants that can be used as ammo components, cooking ingredients, and clothing materials. As long as you have the storage space to hold these plants, we always recommend gathering as many materials as you can.

You’re going to do a lot of gathering in this action-adventure game as many Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora quests ask you to search biomes for rare plants. You might think gathering plants is as simple as finding trees using your Navi Senses and plucking fruit from them, but there’s more to it than that. If you rush this process, you could accidentally damage the plant, resulting in poor stat bonuses. Now that the Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora release date is here, it’s time for you to become an expert-level gatherer.

How to gather plants

Once you spot a gatherable plant, a prompt appears asking you to press E to gather it. Your Na’Vi will place its hands on the plant, displaying a new prompt explaining how to gently pull the object away from the plant’s roots. There’s a brief gathering tutorial that appears when you grab your first few plants, but eventually, this tutorial is phased out. You should be able to gather plants by studying them and seeing which direction they need to be pulled from.

Hold left click on your mouse to grip the plant, then keep an eye out on the circle that appears as you move your cursor. Be careful not to move your mouse too quickly as you may pull the plant in the wrong direction. Once the highlighted quadrant appears inside the circle, drag your mouse in that direction and slowly move your cursor out of the circle to gather the plant.

The gathering system is even easier to perform when playing on a controller as you don’t have to see the circle quadrants to gather the plants. Instead, your controller rumbles in the direction you need to pull the plant, making it easy to gain the pristine bonus.

Pristine and optimal conditions bonus

There are two types of bonuses you can achieve depending on how you gathered your plants: pristine and optimal conditions. Both of these bonuses add a core stat bonus to the plant, increasing its usefulness depending on what you’re crafting.

The pristine bonus applies when you manage to gather a plant without making a mistake. You can earn the optimal conditions bonus by gathering the plant during specific weather conditions, for example, while it’s raining.

Stable hands skill

You can increase your odds of achieving the pristine bonus while gathering plants by unlocking the Stable Hands skill under the Memories of the Maker tree. In our experience, this gives you the freedom to make a mistake or two without losing the pristine bonus. Here’s the description of the Stable Hands skill: “Gathering becomes easier to perform, making it more likely to gather in pristine condition”.

How to track specific plants

It’s important to scan everything new you spot using your Na’Vi Senses to keep track of everything in your Hunter’s Log. This gives you a better understanding of all of the flora in the game, and more importantly, you can use the Hunter’s Log to track specific flora in case you need to find items for a quest.

Here’s what you need to do to track specific plants in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora:

Open up your Hunter’s Guide.

Use the filters on the left side of the screen to narrow down the item you’re looking to track.

Once you’ve found the item you’re looking for, press F to pin the item to your menu.

You can pin up to three items at any time, giving you quick access to their entry pages inside the Hunter’s Guide. The entry page features the location of the items, though the specific area is usually a vague description. If you highlight the keyword in the location’s description, you can view the biome on your map.

That’s all you need to know to gather plants in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Some people may find gathering plants to be a fairly tedious task, but we’ve found that it’s a much more enjoyable experience when playing with a friend in co-op. We also have a hacking guide if you’re struggling to get to grips with the SID tool.