Avatar Frontiers of Pandora co-op explained

How do you play Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora co-op? You begin the game as a Na’Vi who has been removed from their family since birth by the evil Resources Development Administration (RDA). After 16 years of separation, this has weakened your ties to the rest of the Na’Vi on Pandora, but it doesn’t take long before you can group up with your people once more.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora makes it clear from the beginning of the open-world game that you can play with another person in co-op, but you need to put in the leg work before you can gain access to the feature. Now that the Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora release date is here, we highly recommend playing with a friend to help you complete difficult quests and objectives.

How to unlock co-op in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

As soon as you start playing Avatar, you can open the main menu by pressing the Escape key and you should spot the ‘co-op’ button below the game’s logo. Highlighting the co-op button reveals the following message: “Play the main story and complete ‘The Aranahe Clan’ quest to unlock.” There are important mechanics you have to unlock before you can play with another person, including Navi Senses, the ability to gather plants, and the hacking tool.

Here are the Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora quests you need to complete before you reach The Aranahe Clan:

Awakening

Pandora

Welcome to the Resistance

Songs of the Ancestor

Becoming

In our experience, The Aranahe Clan quest took place roughly two and a half hours into the game, but you may get to this mission faster if you avoid exploring in the early game.

Co-op crossplay

The action-adventure game features co-op crossplay and it’s enabled by default. If you want to disable the crossplay feature in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, here’s what you need to do:

Enter the main menu and press the ‘Co-Op’ prompt.

Go to the bottom right side of the screen and press the ‘Co-op settings’ button.

Enable or disable the crossplay feature.

Co-op limitations

There are some minor limitations players should be aware of before they jump into co-op. The group leader/host shares their game world and progression, but if two players start from similar points, the group member can easily catch up in their game. When the group member is sent back into their game session, players have the option to skip any quest they completed in their co-op sessions.

The Hunter’s Log mentions that not every item can be taken back to the group member’s game while playing in co-op, though in our experience we haven’t discovered which items have been excluded just yet. Finally, while playing in co-op, both players are unable to pause the game until the session ends.

That's all you need to do to unlock co-op in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.