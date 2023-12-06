How to use Na’vi Senses in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora

How do you use Na’vi Senses in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora? The Na’vi on Pandora have an inherent ability to view their environment in a unique way, making tasks like tracking footsteps in a dense jungle seem like a simple task. This ability is called Na’vi Senses, but your Na’vi doesn’t have access to this ability right away as they’ve been imprisoned by humans for several years.

Once you manage to escape your prison and explore the land of Pandora, it doesn’t take long before you acquire your Na’vi Senses. This Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora ability is essential to completing some of the quests in this action-adventure game, but it can be easy to forget how powerful it is. Now that the Avatar Frontiers of Pandora release date is here, we’re going to break down where you unlock Na’vi Senses and the ways it can be utilized.

How to unlock Na’vi Senses

You can gain access to Na’vi Senses by completing the quest ‘Search for So’lek and other survivors’. All you need to do is find the RDA Fueling Station which can be spotted in the northeast of Dyer’s Bowl lake. The easiest way to get to this area is to open up the map, find the Fueling Station, and press the space bar to set a waypoint on your in-game compass. Once you find So’lek in the forest, he unlocks your ability to use Na’vi Senses.

How to use Na’vi Senses

Press X on your keyboard to enable Na’vi Senses, creating a dark sphere in the center of your screen.

Na’vi Senses – Inspect

While using Na’vi Senses, you can inspect highlighted items, plants, and animals to add them to your Hunter’s Guide. Once you have a highlighted object in your sights, press the middle click button on your mouse to bring up a detailed breakdown of the item. Inspecting objects adds them to your Hunter’s Guide, making it easy to track flora and gather plants.

Na’vi Senses – Navigation

Certain Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora quests highlight specific areas and objects that glow when using Na’vi Senses. These glowing orbs only appear when you look at them using your Na’vi Senses, and for a short period, they stay visible even when you stop using Na’vi Senses. Keep in mind that you need to look at the glowing area using your ability if you want it to stay on the screen.

Na’vi Senses – Combat

You can also use this ability to spot and target vulnerabilities in enemies. If you think someone or something could be hostile, use your Na’vi Senses to scan the creature, human, or robot. Once you scan a hostile enemy, immediately your target gains a red mark above their head. Taking a closer look at your target in the Hunter’s Guide allows you to highlight its weak points on a 3D model.

Na’vi Senses – Scent Trails

Na’vi Senses can spot scent trails, glowing trails that appear during certain quests. Staring at these trails using your ability allows you to inspect them, taking you to the source. If the color of your scent trail changes, keep an eye on your quest objective as it may also change to reflect this.

That’s all you need to know about the Na’vi Senses in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Shortly after this quest, you should unlock the hacking tool, and you aren’t far off unlocking co-op too. Don’t forget to check out our list of the best survival games if you want to experience the hunter role in a multiplayer game setting. It’s worth checking out the Avatar Frontiers of Pandora system requirements guide to see if your computer can handle this game.