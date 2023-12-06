How to hack devices in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora

How do you hack devices in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora? The Na’vi seem more technologically inclined than humans, naturally picking up and learning complicated gadgets with ease. One of those gadgets is the SID, or Systems Interrogation Device, a tool created by Alexander Tremayne to help the Na’vi against the RDA.

The SID in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is essential as you progress in the open-world game as there are lots of broken electronic devices blocking your path. Whether you’re fixing electronics at the Resistance Headquarters, or you’re hacking into a device to sabotage the Resources Development Administration (RDA), the SID can be used for a variety of purposes. Now that the Avatar Frontiers of Pandora release date is here, this is what you need to know about hacking, including how to equip the SID and how to use it in different scenarios.

SID location

The SID is introduced at the Resistance Headquarters by Alexander Tremayne, a scientist who specializes in building useful technology.

This is part of the main quest, ‘Welcome to the Resistance’, and it’s available shortly after you help heal So’lek using a Dapophet Pod.

How to hack using the SID

Whenever the opportunity to scan an object with the SID arises, you should see a prompt on your HUD appear in the bottom right corner of the screen showing the tool and a wrench. It’s important to note that the SID is context-sensitive, so the way you use the device might change depending on what task you’re looking to accomplish.

Press 5 on your keyboard to equip the SID, then look around your environment for glowing objects. The first time you use the SID, you’re tasked with following electrical wires in the ground. Green wires mean the electricity is flowing, but you may be able to find a fault at the power source which results in orange wires.

Once you discover the faulty power source, hold left click on your mouse to initiate the SID’s scanning feature. Continue highlighting the object until another larger circle appears as well as Q and E button prompts, pressing these buttons allows you to control the new circle’s frequency. Tune the frequency to overlap the circles to gain access to the device.

Hacking mini-game

The SID lets you track electronic signals by following highlighted cables in the ground, simply follow the cable to the source to find a terminal that can be hacked into. The symbol that appears on the terminal looks like circuitry. Highlight it using left click and cause the circles to overlap to discover a hacking mini-game.

The hacking mini-game consists of a blue square with a simple line diagram, with your cursor placed on the starting point, and the end-point signified by a green dot inside a white circle. Your goal is to use the movement keys to navigate through the diagram and head directly to the end point before the timer runs out. These mini-games feature different security levels, so they won’t be anywhere near as easy as the first few you encounter.

That's everything you need to know about hacking in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora. Another essential mechanic you may need a refresher on is your Navi Senses which lead you to new objectives, and they make it easy to gather plants, too.