Avowed, the new RPG from Fallout New Vegas’ dev, gets a release window

Avowed is like a beautiful blend of Obsidian Entertainment’s stellar storytelling and Skyrim’s immersive RPG elements. Thanks to the latest Xbox Developer Direct, we know the proposed Avowed release window and have a brand-new gameplay trailer showcasing some of the vibrant world as well as its more mechanical features.

If you’re anything like me, then Avowed is simply an unmissable RPG. With Obsidian Entertainment at its helm, I have high expectations, and they’ve only grown higher with this recent gameplay deep dive. There are various weapons to choose from in-game, suitable for everyone whether you’re a mage or a sword-and-shield kind of player.

The developer describes this “flexible combat system,” revealing that we won’t have to stick with just one style. You can even “mix and match your loadout” for a more unique build, using something like magic alongside melee attacks. In Avowed, you shouldn’t be “just hacking and slashing,” but rather “making real-time decisions about when to use your abilities.”

Obsidian gives us a short glimpse at Avowed’s dialogue and story, too, two of the things the studio is perhaps best known for. The dev says the team set out to “blend the believable and fantastical” in its new game, much like it did in its older 9/10 RPG Pillars of Eternity, which shares a universe with Avowed.

While we don’t yet know the precise Avowed release date, we now know to expect it sometime in the fall of 2024. That leaves only a matter of months between us and Obsidian’s big launch. Personally, I’m looking forward to exploring the Living Lands. I enjoyed Outer Worlds, and of course, the beloved developer’s other impressive games.

