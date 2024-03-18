One of the best zombie games is 90% off in the Steam sale

If you’re looking for a bargain on your next evening of co-op games with your pals, Turtle Rock’s Back 4 Blood is currently on deep discount in the Steam Spring Sale.

The team that developed Back 4 Blood included several of the developers of the original Left 4 Dead, and that heritage is easy to see throughout the newer zombie game. You’ve got a cast of oddball characters to play as, a ‘game director’ that dynamically shifts the difficulty to respond to how your party is doing, and a horde of nasty zombies to blast to kingdom come.

At 90% off, it’s going for just $5.99 USD / £4.99 GBP, which makes it an inexpensive pick for everyone in the squad.

While the initial offering stayed pretty close to the Left 4 Dead formula, Turtle Rock got more creative with some of the expansions: Tunnels of Terror added optional zombie hives areas your team could explore and attempt to destroy, and River of Blood added a new cleaner named Tala, a flamethrower, and a quest to save someone from the clutches of an evil cult.

Those expansions are all 80% off individually in the Steam sale, but you can snap them all up with the Back 4 Blood Annual Pass, which at 90% off is $3.99 / £3.49.

Of course, if you’re a PC Game Pass subscriber, you already have access to Back 4 Blood. However, the expansions aren’t included – and the Annual Pass is only discounted 10% for subscribers.

Either way, Back 4 Blood is a fun co-op game that never quite got its due, and it’s definitely worth checking out – especially with a bargain like this on it. Check out our guide to the best farm locations for Back 4 Blood supply points if you want to get those unlocks done quickly.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.