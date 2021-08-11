How many acts are there in Back 4 Blood?

Want to know how many acts there are in Back 4 Blood? Back 4 Blood’s act structure differs from Left 4 Dead’s campaigns by splitting up the missions into different chapters. A typical Left 4 Dead campaign lasts just under an hour, whereas Back 4 Blood’s lengthy acts can last up to two hours. When you start to throw corruption cards into the mix, the length of each mission can vary significantly depending on how difficult you make the zombie game.

The spiritual successor to Left 4 Dead has already proven to be incredibly popular, reaching just shy of 100K concurrent players during its closed beta period. Back 4 Blood was originally supposed to launch back in June, but the release date was pushed back by four months to give the developers more time to polish the game.

Back 4 Blood features eight characters at launch, each with their own unique set of skills to complement any type of party. Picking the right set of characters is crucial if you want to tackle the game’s hardest difficulty mode. Here’s everything you need to know about the act system in Back 4 Blood.

The number of acts in Back 4 Blood

The developers haven’t confirmed how many acts are in the game right now, but based on the first act in the Back 4 Blood beta, we know what the mission structure is like.

There are two chapters to every Back 4 Blood act, and each chapter contains a total of four missions. If you decide to take on an entire act in one sitting, you play through eight missions. On Survivor difficulty, it took us just under two hours to get through the first act.

Here are all of the levels in Back 4 Blood Act 1:

The Devil’s Return

Resurgence

Tunnel of Blood

Pain Train

The Crossing

Blue Dog Hollow

Bad Seeds

Hell’s Bells

Abandoned

The Sound of Thunder

That’s all there is to know about the act system in Back 4 Blood so far, but stay tuned as we’ll update this page when new information is made available. Until then, you may want to check out our Back 4 Blood preview and find out what sets it apart from other co-op shooters. Looking for more team-based gameplay? Check out the best co-op games on PC to explore completely different worlds with your mates.