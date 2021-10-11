How to get Jim, Karlee, Doc, and Hoffman in Back 4 Blood

Want to know how to unlock Jim, Karlee, Doc, and Hoffman in Back 4 Blood? You begin with a selection of four Back 4 Blood characters, but there are another four that aren’t available at the start of the game. If you’ve played through a substantial amount of the zombie game and still don’t have all eight characters unlocked, you may be wondering why.

As it turns out, there are some caveats to consider when playing the game for the first time. First, you don’t have to play much of the Back 4 Blood campaign to get the rest of the roster, but there is a crucial detail that you need to consider if you are attempting this: the solo campaign does not unlock any additional characters or give you supply points required to unlock the Back 4 Blood cards.

To help you unlock these Back 4 Blood characters, we will walk you through the steps you need to complete to get them. Luckily, you only need to do this once, and you’re able to use these characters during the solo campaign after you’ve unlocked them.

Jim, Karlee, Doc, and Hoffman unlock requirements in Back 4 Blood

To get Jim, Karlee, Doc, and Hoffman in Back 4 Blood, you need to complete the fourth level in the first act – The Crossing – in the co-op campaign. You must do this in an online game; you can play the solo campaign to unlock the level beforehand, but you must play an online game in this act to unlock them.

Unlocking every Back 4 Blood character is really as simple as completing one specific level. Now that you have access to all the characters, you may wish to find out who the best Back 4 Blood characters are and which weapons they’re best suited for, since each has a unique perk to help them and their fellow cleaners.