How to get Jim, Karlee, Doc, and Hoffman in Back 4 Blood

The level you need to complete to use these four unlockable cleaners

Karlee is one of the four unlockable cleaners in Back 4 Blood. She is a punk wearing leather clothes and has a butterfly tattoo on her neck.

Want to know how to unlock Jim, Karlee, Doc, and Hoffman in Back 4 Blood? You begin with a selection of four Back 4 Blood characters, but there are another four that aren’t available at the start of the game. If you’ve played through a substantial amount of the zombie game and still don’t have all eight characters unlocked, you may be wondering why.

As it turns out, there are some caveats to consider when playing the game for the first time. First, you don’t have to play much of the Back 4 Blood campaign to get the rest of the roster, but there is a crucial detail that you need to consider if you are attempting this: the solo campaign does not unlock any additional characters or give you supply points required to unlock the Back 4 Blood cards.

To help you unlock these Back 4 Blood characters, we will walk you through the steps you need to complete to get them. Luckily, you only need to do this once, and you’re able to use these characters during the solo campaign after you’ve unlocked them.

Jim, Karlee, Doc, and Hoffman unlock requirements in Back 4 Blood

To get Jim, Karlee, Doc, and Hoffman in Back 4 Blood, you need to complete the fourth level in the first act – The Crossing – in the co-op campaign. You must do this in an online game; you can play the solo campaign to unlock the level beforehand, but you must play an online game in this act to unlock them.

Unlocking every Back 4 Blood character is really as simple as completing one specific level. Now that you have access to all the characters, you may wish to find out who the best Back 4 Blood characters are and which weapons they’re best suited for, since each has a unique perk to help them and their fellow cleaners.

{"schema":{"page":{"content":{"headline":"How to get Jim, Karlee, Doc, and Hoffman in Back 4 Blood","type":"guide","category":"back-4-blood"},"user":{"loginstatus":false},"game":{"publisher":"","genre":"","title":"Back 4 Blood","genres":[]}}}}
Best gaming hardware deals
Razer Kraken X Ultralight Gaming Headset
Product Image 1
Product Image 1
$49.99
$39.99
View
View
Intel Core i7-9700 CPU
Product Image 2
Product Image 2
$391.25
$295.13
View
View
Samsung 870 EVO 1TB 2.5-inch SATA SSD
Product Image 3
Product Image 3
$129.99
$109.99
View
View

Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

Dave Irwin

Staff writer

Published:

Dave is partial to a bit of Street Fighter, Dark Souls, or Monster Hunter, and has written for RPS, WhatCulture, TSA, Kotaku UK, and Tech Advisor.

Read More
Best PC games
Best free PC games
Free Steam games