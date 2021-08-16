All of the best Back 4 Blood cards

Want to know what all of the best cards are in Back 4 Blood? The Back 4 Blood release date isn’t far off, and there’s a lot of buzz surrounding the co-op shooter thanks to a successful closed beta that surpassed Warframe and TF2’s player count. One of the key mechanics is building a deck, and while the best Back 4 Blood characters help steer your deck towards an archetype, it’s the cards themselves that make up the bread and butter of your Back 4 Blood builds.

There are two types of decks that you can make in either the campaign or Spawn multiplayer mode. Cards are earned by spending Supply Points – obtained by completing missions in the campaign or from the Supply Line tracks in Spawn mode.

If we’re not counting the Corruption cards that the AI issues as an extra challenge for each level, there are 152 active cards you can put into decks in the beta. We’ll be going over which Back 4 Blood cards are the best for your play style, and any potential combos that you should take advantage of.

Back 4 Blood cards

Each card sits in one of four categories: Reflex, Discipline, Brawn, and Fortune. While a lot of what constitutes ‘the best’ relies on your play style, the cards in each one of these card categories helps you gear your deck towards one of the four affinities. Melee attackers should take advantage of the best Brawn cards on offer, while healers should opt for Discipline cards, and snipers load their deck up with Reflex cards.

There is sometimes a bit of crossover between the affinities and play styles, as melee attackers benefit from Reflex stamina regeneration cards, so it’s worth playing around with deck compositions.

Fortune cards are an exception, as all three play styles can benefit from the extra copper, but there are some builds that Fortune cards suit more than others. For example, if you’re using a melee weapon, the Mugger card has a small chance to generate ammo with every kill, which can aid the rest of your team immensely.

Back 4 Blood deck construction tips

Since cards are randomly drawn from the deck at the start of each round, you want to build the best Back 4 Blood decks to compliment your play style. Although you get a maximum of 15 cards to place in your deck, it may be worth holding off on filling all of your slots. If you’re using stat buff cards, for example, the effects of the buff can be stacked.

The biggest tip that we can give for deck construction is that if a card has a drawback, only put it into the deck if you have a corresponding card to counter its ability, or are comfortable with that limitation. For example, the Motorcycle Helmet card improves your damage resistance, but disables aim down sights – so if you have the Tunnel Vision card in your deck, you won’t benefit from the +50% aim speed buff.

With those tips in mind, here are all of the Back 4 Blood cards by type, and which cards to pick for your build:

Best Back 4 Blood Reflex cards

For those focused on attacking enemies or exploiting enemy weak points, you should take at least one card that helps with reload speed, one that boosts weak spot damage, one for increasing your accuracy, and one for bolstering your ammo capacity. For dealing with higher difficulties, you’ll want to use grenades and other explosives. Fire in the Hole! grants temporary health and movement speed for a short time after an Offensive Accessory is used, so is a fantastic option.

If you have a melee-focused game plan, perk cards that increase stamina regeneration and movement speed help a lot, while healers can benefit greatly from revive speed cards like Smelling Salts.

Here are the best Back 4 Blood Reflex cards:

Reflex card name Card description Reload Drills +20% reload speed Widemouth Magwell +30% reload speed

-5% damage resistance Mag Coupler +50% reload speed

Disables ADS (aim down sights) Slugger +5 health

+10% melee efficiency

+20% melee attack speed Brazen +30% melee efficiency

+30% melee attack speed

-5% damage resistance Meth Head +40% melee attack speed

+40% melee stamina efficiency

Your Melee Attacks no longer stick in tough enemies.

Disables ADS (aim down sights) Ridden Slayer +20% weak spot damage Reckless Strategy +30% weak spot damage

-5% damage resistance Hyper-Focused +50% weak spot damage

-20% damage Hi Vis Sights +30% aim speed Tunnel Vision +50% aim speed

– 5% damage resistance Steady Aim +80% aim speed

-50% ADS move speed Shredder Each bullet hit causes the target to take 1% increased damage for three seconds (stacks up to 50%) Glass Cannon +50% weak spot damage

-30 health Sadistic +40% weak spot damage

-10% damage Adrenaline Fuelled +100% stamina

-75% stamina regeneration

When you kill an enemy, gain ten stamina instantly and an additional ten stamina over five seconds Killer’s Instinct +30% weak spot damage

Disables ADS (aim down sights) Power Swap Changing weapons within 0.75 seconds of reaching low ammo grants +20% damage for five seconds Stock Pouch +30% sniper ammo capacity

+10% damage with sniper rifles Mag Carrier +30% pistol/SMG ammo capacity

+10% damage with pistol and SMGs Combat Medic +25% use speed

Heals Teammates for an additional 20 when you revive them Medical Expert +15% healing efficiency

When you use a medical accessory, you gain 15% movement speed for 15 seconds Miraculous Recovery When you use a medical accessory, it has a 25% chance to have 100% increased effect Shooting Gloves +25% weapon swap speed Guns Out +50% weapon swap speed

-5% damage resistance Cocky +75% weapon swap speed

When you take damage, your accuracy is reduced by 20% for three seconds Smelling Salts +50% revive speed Pep Talk +100% revive speed

-5% damage resistance Rousing Speech +150% revive speed

+50% reduced revive trauma

Disables offensive accessories Breakout Grants Breakout ability: hold E to free yourself from grabs

+50% Breakout cooldown reduction (base 60 seconds) Screwdriver +25% use speed Multitool +50% use speed

-5% damage resistance Headband Magnifier +75% use speed

When you take damage, you have a chance to be blinded for one second Utility Scavenger You can sense nearby Quick Accessories

More Quick Accessories spawn Cross Trainers +20% stamina

+20% stamina regen

+3% movement speed

+5 health Energy Drink +40% stamina

-5% damage resistance Rhythmic Breathing +60% stamina

-20% slow resistance Dash +5% movement speed Fleet of Foot +10% movement speed

-5% damage resistance Run Like Hell + 5% movement speed

When you take damage, your accuracy is reduced by 20% for three seconds Superior Cardio +20% stamina

+20% sprint efficiency

+5 health Olympic Sprinter +30% sprint efficiency

-5% damage resistance Reckless +40% sprint efficiency

When you take damage while sprinting, you lose all stamina. Fire in the Hole! When you throw an offensive accessory, gain 20 Temporary health and 20% movement speed for ten seconds Rolling Thunder +50% movement speed while firing with shotguns

+10% damage with shotguns Speed Demon +12% movement speed while using an SMG Hellfire +50% movement speed while firing with SMGs

+10% damage with SMGs Marathon Runner No movement penalty for strafing and backpedalling

Disables sprinting Mandatory PT Team Effect: +10% team stamina Pep in Your Step Precision kills grant you 10% movement speed for five seconds. Evasive Action When you take a hit for ten or more damage, gain 20% movement speed for three seconds. Stimulants Pain Meds you apply also grant +10% movement speed, +10% reload speed, and +10% weapon swap speed for 30 seconds. On Your Mark… When you exit a starting safe room your team gains +15% movement speed for 30 seconds

Best Back 4 Blood Discipline cards

Everyone benefits from buffs to ammo capacity, since ammo can be very difficult to come across if multiple players are using the same gun type. DPS builds should choose cards that grant accuracy, like the Trigger Control card which boosts accuracy if you’re using assault rifles or sniper rifles.

Healing builds should choose healing efficiency cards to bolster how much they heal for. Charitable Soul is a must-have card since healing others heals yourself as well, and there’s no drawback to using it. If you’re playing support, all three scavenger abilities can help locate much-needed supplies to restock your team’s ammo stocks and ordinance.

If you’re a melee-focused attacker, the damage resistance perks are necessary for close encounters with enemies. Down in Front! is handy if you’re using a shotgun, as your allies can fire overhead and not worry about hitting you as long as you’re crouched.

Here are the best Back 4 Blood Discipline cards:

Discipline card name Card description Ammo Pouch +25% ammo capacity Ammo Belt +50% ammo capacity

-20% stamina efficiency Ammo Mule +75% ammo capacity

Disables support accessories Front Sight Focus +20% accuracy Optics Enthusiast +30% accuracy

-20% stamina efficiency Quick Kill +50% accuracy

Disables ADS (aim down sights) Combat Training +5% damage dealt

+50% bullet penetration Large Caliber Rounds +10% damage dealt

+100% bullet penetration

-20% stamina efficiency Silver Bullets +15% damage dealt

+150% bullet penetration

When you kill a Mutation, you lose five Copper Avenge the Fallen Team effect: When you or a teammate becomes incapacitated, all teammates gain 30% damage, 20% reload speed, and unlimited ammo for ten seconds In the Zone Precision kills grant 5% reload speed for five seconds (stacking up to ten times) Trigger Control +25% accuracy with assault rifles and sniper rifles Combat Knife Turns your bash into a knife that counts as a melee weapon Meatgrinder Gain 30% movement speed and accuracy while crouched and using an LMG Scattergun Skills + 40% reload speed with shotguns Ammo for All Team effect: +10% team ammo capacity Patient Hunter Each second you aim down sights increases your damage by 10% (up to three stacks) Power Reload Reloading a gun within 0.75 seconds of reaching low ammo will increase its magazine size by 30% until the next reload Tactical Vest +30% rifle ammo capacity

+10% damage with assault rifles and LMGs Motorcycle Jacket +10% damage resistance Padded Suit +15% damage resistance

-20% stamina efficiency Motorcycle Helmet +25% damage resistance

Disables ADS (aim down sights) Antibiotic Ointment +30% healing efficiency EMT Bag +45% healing efficiency

-20% stamina efficiency Field Surgeon +75% healing efficiency

-25% use speed Inspiring Sacrifice Team effect: When you or a teammate becomes incapacitated, all teammates heal for 25 health over ten seconds Charitable Soul Healing a teammate also heals you for 100% of the amount healed Hunker Down When crouching, gain 20% damage resistance and 12.5% accuracy Vanguard +10% melee speed

Melee kills grant one temporary health to nearby teammates Needs of the Many -20% health

Team effect: +1 team extra life Down in Front! While crouching, gain 10% damage resistance and you neither take nor deal friendly fire damage Poultice When you heal a teammate, then heal for an additional 15 health over 30 seconds. Group Therapy When you use a medical accessory, all teammates heal for ten health. Medical Professional First aids and defibrillators also recover 10 trauma damage and one extra life. Amped Up When you exit a starting safe room, your team gains 50 temporary health. Ammo Scavenger You can sense nearby ammo

More ammo spawns Support Scavenger You can sense nearby support accessories

More support accessories spawn Weapon Scavenger You can sense nearby weapons

More weapons spawn Marked for Death Mutations you ping are highlighted and your team deals 10% increased damage to highlighted enemies Knowledge is Power +10% weak spot damage

Allows players to see values for damage they deal and enemy health bars Energy Bar +20% stamina regeneration

+5 health Cold Brew Coffee +40% stamina regeneration

-10% stamina efficiency Natural Sprinter +100 stamina regeneration

-50% maximum stamina Controlled Movement +40% movement speed while aiming down sights with sniper rifles

Best Back 4 Blood Brawn cards

Trauma resistance cards are best for melee builds – if you’re knocked down, the resistance affects how much maximum health is lost when you’re revived by a teammate. Snipers and other precision-based DPS builds definitely benefit from Broadside, as you can hit enemy weak spots, causing them to burst and deal damage to nearby enemies.

Other than upgrades to melee damage, melee builds should opt for Battle Lust to regain health for every melee kill, and Sunder, which allows you to mark tough enemies. Marking enemies makes them more susceptible to damage and ensures your teammates can take them down faster. Support builds that use ordinance should choose Bomb Squad, while healers can nab Chemical Courage to apply a temporary damage buff to anyone you’ve healed via pain meds.

Here are the best Back 4 Blood Brawn cards:

Brawn card name Card description Batter Up +50% melee damage

+5 health Spiky Bits +25% melee damage

+10% damage resistance while using a melee weapon

-20% ammo capacity Mean Drunk +75% melee damage

Your melee attacks cause cleave through enemies dealing damage in a large area

Disables sprinting Grenade Training +25% accessory damage Demolitions Expert +50% accessory damage

-20% ammo capacity Improvised Explosives +75% accessory damage

-25% swap speed Confident Killer When you or your team kills a Mutation gain 2% damage (up to 100%) until the end of the level Heavy Hitter Melee hits against weak spots deal +20 additional stumble damage Berserker Gain 10% melee damage, 10% melee speed, and 5% movement speed for each melee kill in the last four seconds Pyro +100% fire damage

+75% fire resistance

Kills with fire grant you three temporary health Bomb Squad +100% explosive damage

+35% explosive resistance Line ‘Em Up +100% bullet penetration with assault rifles Heavy Attack Grants Charge ability: hold LMB with melee weapons to burst forward

Charge attacks deal 100% increased damage Sunder Melee hits cause the target to take 20% increased damage for five seconds Two is One and One is None You can equip a primary weapon in your secondary slot

-25% weapon swap speed Chemical Courage Pain meds you apply also grant +25% damage for 60 seconds Broadside Precision kills have a 20% chance to cause Ridden to explode, dealing 15 damage to other Ridden within four metres Vitamins +15 health Hydration Pack +25 health

-20% ammo capacity Canned Goods +40 health

-30% stamina Durable +15% trauma resistance

+5 health Body Armor +25% trauma resistance

-20% ammo capacity Wooden Armor +40% trauma resistance

-100% fire resistance

-100% acid resistance

-100% explosion resistance Ignore the Pain Gain 20% damage resistance against Mutations while using a melee weapon True Grit When you take a single hit for 15 or more damage, heal eight health over five seconds Scar Tissue Take one less damage from all Ridden Battle Lust Melee kills heal two health Face Your Fears Gain three temporary health whenever you kill a Ridden within two metres Well Fed -20% stamina regen

Team effect: +10 team health Overwatch Kills from greater than 15 meters grant five temporary health to teammates with ten metres of the target Fresh Bandage Heal ten trauma damage at the start of each level Numb Gain +15% damage resistance while you have temporary health Buckshot Bruiser +15% damage resistance while using a shotgun. Second Chance +1 extra life

+5 health Offensive Scavenger You can sense nearby offensive accessories

More offensive accessories spawn

Best Back 4 Blood Fortune cards

Fortune cards are a little more nuanced. They’re an assortment of different perk cards that don’t really fit in with any of the other three types. Most are based on getting more copper, and there are plenty of Support and Offensive inventory increasing perk cards that all builds can use effectively, but there are only a select few that benefit certain builds.

For example, melee builds should include Mugger for added ammo spawns for the whole team, while those specifically using shotguns should absolutely use Shell Carrier. Others like Run and Gun are handy for ranged DPS players who just want to keep a safe distance between enemies.

Another key example of a potentially powerful Fortune perk card is Ammo Stash, which gives your secondary weapon infinite ammunition at the cost of a slower reload speed. If you have a Desert Eagle equipped, then Ammo Stash is a fantastic perk card to use, but keep in mind that you’re locking yourself into using guns as the secondary slot.

Some of these perk cards can potentially interact with other powerful effects. While we’re not entirely sure if there is an interaction between the aforementioned Ammo Stash and the Brawn perk Two is One and One is None (which allows you to equip a primary weapon into the secondary weapon slot), the potential to give one of your weapons infinite ammunition could result in a busted combo..

In the campaign, players can use spare slots to equip perk cards that provide copper: Copper Scavenger, Money Grubbers, and Lucky Pennies. It’s best for each team member to have one of these equipped as you can use copper to buy weapons, attachments, and other equipment at safe rooms. You can also use copper to buy perk cards from perk card holders and additional healing charges at healing stations throughout levels.

Here are the best Back 4 Blood Fortune cards:

Fortune card name Card description Grenade Pouch +1 offensive inventory Double Grenade Pouch +2 offensive inventory

-10% damage dealt Surplus Pouches – 10% Health

Team effects: +1 team offensive inventory Admin Reload When you stow your weapon, it reloads

-20% Ammo Capacity Ammo Stash Your secondary weapons have unlimited ammo

Your secondary weapons reload 20% slower Shell Carrier +30% shotgun ammo capacity

+10% damage with shotguns Fanny Pack +1 support inventory Shoulder Bag +2 support inventory

-10% damage dealt Box O’ Bags – 10% health

Team effect: +1 team support inventory Life Insurance +2 extra lives

Lose 50 copper at the start of each level Wounded Animal Kills while at critical health recover one health Mugger Melee kills have a 2% chance to spawn ammo Highwayman Pistol kills have a 2% chance to spawn ammo Bounty Hunter When you kill a Mutation, gain ten copper (up to 300 per level) Compound Interest Gain 10% of your total copper in each safe room Lucky Pennies Whenever your team loots copper, you have a 35% chance to find 35% additional copper Money Grubbers Each time your team loots copper, you gain five additional copper, stacking up to 100 additional copper Copper Scavenger You can sense nearby copper

More copper piles spawn Share the Wealth Each teammate gains 100 bonus copper at the start of each level Run and Gun You can shoot while sprinting

Run and Gun You can shoot while sprinting