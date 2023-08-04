It might feel like a Baldur’s Gate 3 bug, but on further inspection, the Larian RPG game seemingly includes a feature whereby friends’ characters become locked into your party forever, even after they’ve left and logged out. Our Baldur’s Gate 3 review finds a lot to love in the new DnD-inspired sequel, but if you’re planning to jump into Baldur’s Gate 3 multiplayer, consider this a heads up – you may well find that one slot in your party becomes permanently occupied by your pal’s custom character, and that they are impossible to remove. Potentially, this could have long-term effects on your Baldur’s Gate 3 save.

You’ve picked from the Baldur’s Gate 3 best builds. You’re ready to take on the world with the most powerful Baldur’s Gate 3 spells. But there’s an annoying hanger-on, a constant, aggravating little irritator in your party who you once considered a friend, but who has become your worst enemy. A multitude of Baldur’s Gate 3 players have reported the issue, and at PCGamesN, we’ve tested it for ourselves.

When a friend joins your Baldur’s Gate 3 save for some co-op, they are invited to create a custom character. Of course, that’s no problem. The issue, however, is that when your friend leaves, that custom character will remain in your party, cannot be swapped out, and cannot be controlled. There is now a character occupying a slot in your party but who you cannot use for anything.

“This must be a bug, right?,” one Baldur’s Gate 3 player asks. “There’s no way this would be a design choice. I joined my friend’s game for a moment to see how he was doing. We just found out that my custom character is now permanently in his party forever. There’s no way to remove him.”

“I started a solo game that was accidentally open to the public,” another player says. “Random people jumped in my game and then left, but I can’t get rid of their characters in my party.”

Our own investigation found the same – two of our writers are now permanently locked together in a Baldur’s Gate 3 party whether they actually like one another or not.

There may be a solution however, whereby you simply revert to a previous save from before your friend joined your game. Either way, watch out for this. To quote Jean-Paul Sartre’s No Exit, as one often has to when writing about videogames, “hell is other people.”

