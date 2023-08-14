Baldur’s Gate 3 is not only my favorite RPG game of all time, but it’s hands-down the greatest gameplay experience that I’ve ever had. Larian Studios recently released the Dungeons & Dragons-inspired game out of early access, and it has since been flying through every chart imaginable. Among the vast variety of features found in Baldur’s Gate 3, character appearance changes are nowhere to be found. Larian Studios has just confirmed that they are indeed working on implementing such a system, though.

As further detailed in our Baldur’s Gate 3 review, there are very few things that Larian Studios could have done better with its game. From a mind-boggling amount of dialog choices to unique depth in each Baldur’s Gate 3 class, the DnD-style game has no shortage of content to lose yourself within. If I could add just one thing to it though, it would be the ability to change how my character looks. Sometimes you just need to switch things up, you know?

Twitter user ‘Titan’ had the same request, the one we’ve all had since first playing the DnD game. They wrote, ‘please let me change how I look in the game.’ Michael Douse, the director of publishing at Larian Studios, responded to the player today confirming that we will one day be able to change our character’s appearance in Baldur’s Gate 3. His exact words were a bit cryptic, as the dev simply wrote, “Things are being cooked.”

While Douse’s response doesn’t tell us that Larian Studios is at work on the feature in those precise words, it definitely implies it. Perhaps the mirrors strewn about the Baldur’s Gate 3 map will come with an extra interaction where we can edit our appearance. Or, the ever-fantastic Withers will have yet another dialog choice for us where he’ll style our characters as we please.

It’s also interesting to note that Douse didn’t just say that character appearance changes were coming, but that “things” in general were being worked on. I wonder if this means we’ll get even more than we’re asking for. Maybe even a glamor or transmog system? Knowing Larian Studios, we’ll probably get that and then some eventually.

If you’ve been enjoying your Baldur’s Gate 3 adventures thus far, then you may also enjoy some of our other favorite Dungeons & Dragons games. Alternatively, you can look through our overview of Baldur’s Gate 3 quests for help as you traverse the massive in-game world.