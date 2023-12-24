Bring the barnyard to the battlefield with these Baldur’s Gate 3 mods

With the ability to speak with every animal in Baldur’s Gate 3, roleplay as a giant badger rampaging across the hills and valleys of Faerûn by making use of the Druid class’s WIld Shapes, or summon one of several furry friends to your side as a Ranger, you might think that animal-loving players would be all set, but never underestimate nature-loving nerds.

User porridge77 has created the Find Familiar – Sheep and Find Familiar – Chicken mods for one of the best RPGs of all time, available for download from Nexus Mods, that allow you to summon a fluffy ovine menace called Bartholomew (the baa pun isn’t lost on us, porridge77), or a fruity little chicken called Mozart.

With the two mods combined you can rampage across the world of Baldur’s Gate 3 pecking and ramming goblins, gnolls and mind flayers to your heart’s content. Mozart even lays eggs for you to use as camp supplies. Both animal pals can in turn summon even more sheep and chickens to your side, so be prepared to face down threats with a true baa-army on your side. If you’re interested in expanding your spell arsenal while introducing a touch of barmy barnyard fun to Baldur’s Gate 3, you can download the Find Familiar – Chicken mod here, and the Find Familiar – Sheep mod here. Just be aware that the sheep mod has to be further down your load order if you’re using both.

Baldur’s Gate 3 mods are truly getting out of hand, but that’s all part of the fun. If you want to check out our pick of the best available right now, take a look at our list of the best Baldur’s Gate 3 mods. But if you’re still getting to grips with all the animal pals you can make in-game, take a look at our guides to the best Baldur’s Gate 3 ranger and druid builds to experiment with.

