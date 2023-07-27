What is the best Baldur’s Gate 3 Ranger build? There are few classes who are as attuned to nature as the Ranger – they take to the wilderness like a fish to water and can use all of the wild’s advantages to strike fear in the heart of their enemies. There are Rangers who exclusively hunt the most dangerous prey, and there are those that skulk in the shadows, waiting for their target – but which will you be?

The Baldur’s Gate 3 release date is approaching us at pace, and it’s time to start thinking about which class you’ll be going and how you’re going to build them. For this Ranger build, we have a mixture of ranged damage, animal companions, and powerful magic. Here is the best Baldur’s Gate 3 Ranger build.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Ranger character creation overview

The Ranger class can be a fantastic jack of all trades if you build it correctly. They can take elements from several other classes and put them all into one deadly package. You can have an animal companion, if that’s what you’re into, or you can take the thieves route. There is even a path for those who wish to wield magic.

Class features

Strength saving throw proficiency

Dexterity saving throw proficiency

Light armor proficiency

Medium armor proficiency

Shield proficiency

Simple weapon proficiency

Martial weapon proficiency

Natural Explorer Ranger options

Beast Tamer: You can cast Find Familiar as a ritual.

Urban Tracker: You gain Sleight of Hand proficiency.

Wasteland Wanderer Cold: Gain resistance to cold damage, taking half its damage.

Wasteland Wanderer Fire: Gain resistance to fire damage, taking half its damage.

Wasteland Wanderer Poison: Gain resistance to poison damage, taking half its damage.

Favored Enemy Ranger options

Bounty Hunter: Gain proficiency in investigation and learn the Thieves’ Cant passive.

Keeper of the Veil: Gain proficiency in arcana, and gain the ability to cast Protection from Evil and Good.

Mage Breaker: Gain proficiency in arcana, and the True Strike cantrip.

Ranger Knight: Gain proficiency with history, and heavy armor.

Sanctified Stalker: Gain proficiency in religion and the Sacred Flame cantrip.

Beast Master subclass

The Beast Master subclass allows you to keep an animal companion. Your companion stays with you in and out of combat, and you share an intelligent bond with them that can flourish over time. The animal companions you can summon are:

Bear

Boar

Giant Spider

Raven

Wolf

Hunter subclass

Hunters live to take on the most dangerous of prey, no matter how large, deadly, or numerous. You must choose a specialization within the Hunter subclass, each with its own advantages in battle.

Colossus Slayer

Giant Killer

Horder Breaker

Baldur’s Gate 3 Ranger build guide

The best Baldur’s Gate 3 Ranger build is:

Subclass – Beast Master

Race – Wood Elf

Background – Outlander

Skills – Dexterity and Wisdom

Weapon – Longbow

Subclass and spells

The best subclass for Ranger is the Beast Master due to the animal companion.

What is a Ranger, really, without their animal companion? You can choose to stomp around with a bear at your side, clawing at anyone who looks at you weirdly, or you could employ a raven to be your eyes in the sky, exploring the area so you’re safe to travel.

Abilities

Here are the best abilities for the Ranger:

Strength – 12

Dexterity – 17

Constitution – 13

Intelligence – 8

Wisdom – 15

Charisma – 10

You have a fairly even spread of abilities as a Ranger, with a high starting dexterity stat, especially if you choose to play as an Elf. Having points in Wisdom will help massively when it comes to animal handling – something that is a key part of the Ranger’s kit.

Race

Wood Elf is the ideal race for this class due to its backstory, the fact that they give bonus dexterity and their excellent base movement speed. You’ll be nimble in a fight, whilst also having enough where it counts to wield your longbow to deadly effect.

Best background

The best background for Ranger is Outlander.

The Outlander background story is that of someone who lives in the wilds and as a Ranger, that’s exactly where you’ll feel most comfortable. Outlander grants you proficiencies in both athletics and survival.

Spells and leveling

As a Ranger, you do have some arcane control over the wilds, if you so choose. The most powerful of these spells come at level 5. Before then, try to focus your combat skills as much as possible, with the archery class passive coming in very useful at level 2.

Level 1

Mage Breaker

Urban Tracker

Level 2

Archery class passive

Speak with Animals

Hail of Thorns

Level 3

Beast Master subclass

Ensnaring Strike

Level 4

Mobile feat

Level 5

Spike Growth

Equipment

The best equipment for a ranger is light armor and a longbow.

With the amount of dexterity your Ranger has, and the archery class passive, you’re going to be deadly at any distance. Utilize the Mobile feat gained at level 4 to give your enemies the run-around in a fight, all the while piercing them with arrows.

Now that you have the best Ranger build, the only thing left to do is don your best cloak, grab your bow, and start hunting evil. If exploring the wilderness isn’t for you, we also have the best BG3 Cleric build, or even the best BG3 Wizard build – for those who enjoy firing lightning bolts out of their fingers and cooking their enemies from the inside out.