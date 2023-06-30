What are the Baldur’s Gate 3 skills? You’ve created the most perfect-looking character, given them a backstory, a class, and formed a weirdly strong bond in little to no time, but what makes them special? Your character’s skills enable them to perform heroic – or dastardly – acts, the numbers on their character sheet that allow them to charm the local merchant, or backflip out of the way of impending death.
Now that the Baldur’s Gate 3 release date has been brought forward, and is terrifying close, you need to get up to speed with the Baldur’s Gate 3 skills while you can. Making the perfect build isn’t just about what BG3 class you choose, or how burly your Dragonborn looks (although that does help), it’s creating a skillset so you can achieve your goals the way you want.
All Baldur’s Gate 3 skills
Here is every skill in Baldur’s Gate 3:
- Acrobatics: Keep your balance. Land on your feet. Helps you resist being shoved
- Animal Handling: Influence animals. Pet all of the dogs.
- Arcana: Recognise magic. Interact with enchanted items.
- Athletics: Stay Fit. Perform physical stunts. Helps you shove and resist being shoved.
- Deception: Lie and cheat. Manipulate the truth.
- History: Remember the past – of the world and its people.
- Insight: Read people and situations. Detect lies.
- Intimidation: Be a bully. Threaten and induce fear.
- Investigation: Analyse clues. Solve mysteries.
- Medicine: Recognise symptoms. Diagnose disease.
- Nature: Recognise plants and animals. Hug trees.
- Perception: Observe your environment. Spot hidden details.
- Performance: Entertain audiences. Command the stage.
- Persuasion: Turn on the charm. Coax and cajole.
- Religion: Recognise deities. Understand holy rites.
- Sleight of Hand: Wield nimble fingers. Steal Stuff. Helps you pick locks and pockets, and disarm traps.
- Stealth: Stay out of sight. Melt into the shadows. Helps you with hiding.
- Survival: Stay alive in the wilds. Track prey.
Now you know which Baldur’s Gate 3 skills are perfect for your character, it should be easy to make the ideal you. Couple these skills with the best Baldur’s Gate 3 abilities and there’s no stopping you – but just in case someone does manage it, here’s how to revive characters in BG3. You can never be too careful.