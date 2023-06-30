What are the Baldur’s Gate 3 skills? You’ve created the most perfect-looking character, given them a backstory, a class, and formed a weirdly strong bond in little to no time, but what makes them special? Your character’s skills enable them to perform heroic – or dastardly – acts, the numbers on their character sheet that allow them to charm the local merchant, or backflip out of the way of impending death.

Now that the Baldur’s Gate 3 release date has been brought forward, and is terrifying close, you need to get up to speed with the Baldur’s Gate 3 skills while you can. Making the perfect build isn’t just about what BG3 class you choose, or how burly your Dragonborn looks (although that does help), it’s creating a skillset so you can achieve your goals the way you want.

All Baldur’s Gate 3 skills

Here is every skill in Baldur’s Gate 3:

Acrobatics: Keep your balance. Land on your feet. Helps you resist being shoved

Keep your balance. Land on your feet. Helps you resist being shoved Animal Handling: Influence animals. Pet all of the dogs.

Influence animals. Pet all of the dogs. Arcana: Recognise magic. Interact with enchanted items.

Recognise magic. Interact with enchanted items. Athletics: Stay Fit. Perform physical stunts. Helps you shove and resist being shoved.

Stay Fit. Perform physical stunts. Helps you shove and resist being shoved. Deception: Lie and cheat. Manipulate the truth.

Lie and cheat. Manipulate the truth. History: Remember the past – of the world and its people.

Remember the past – of the world and its people. Insight: Read people and situations. Detect lies.

Read people and situations. Detect lies. Intimidation: Be a bully. Threaten and induce fear.

Be a bully. Threaten and induce fear. Investigation: Analyse clues. Solve mysteries.

Analyse clues. Solve mysteries. Medicine: Recognise symptoms. Diagnose disease.

Recognise symptoms. Diagnose disease. Nature: Recognise plants and animals. Hug trees.

Recognise plants and animals. Hug trees. Perception: Observe your environment. Spot hidden details.

Observe your environment. Spot hidden details. Performance: Entertain audiences. Command the stage.

Entertain audiences. Command the stage. Persuasion: Turn on the charm. Coax and cajole.

Turn on the charm. Coax and cajole. Religion: Recognise deities. Understand holy rites.

Recognise deities. Understand holy rites. Sleight of Hand: Wield nimble fingers. Steal Stuff. Helps you pick locks and pockets, and disarm traps.

Wield nimble fingers. Steal Stuff. Helps you pick locks and pockets, and disarm traps. Stealth: Stay out of sight. Melt into the shadows. Helps you with hiding.

Stay out of sight. Melt into the shadows. Helps you with hiding. Survival: Stay alive in the wilds. Track prey.

Now you know which Baldur’s Gate 3 skills are perfect for your character, it should be easy to make the ideal you. Couple these skills with the best Baldur’s Gate 3 abilities and there’s no stopping you – but just in case someone does manage it, here’s how to revive characters in BG3. You can never be too careful.