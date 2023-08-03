Baldur’s Gate 3 controller support explained

Does Baldur’s Gate 3 have controller support? The Larian DnD game is here, and it’s the perfect game for getting comfy with a controller while your character does all the hard work adventuring and battling foes. However, there was no controller support for PC during early access, so we had to find out if this was among the many release day changes.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is here and Larian has announced a multitude of changes from the early access build. Alongside new BG3 classes and races, one of the changes we’ve been keeping our fingers crossed for as Baldur’s Gate 3 rolls out is the addition of controller support – especially given what we know about BG3 Steam Deck compatibility. So, here’s everything we know about using a controller to play Baldur’s Gate 3.

Does Baldur’s Gate 3 have controller support?

Yes. Larian has confirmed that controller support is available in Baldur’s Gate 3 from day one, despite the setting not being available during nearly three years of early access.

Larian shared this information in an extended FAQ on the Larian forum. This is great news for people with comfy couch setups as keyboard and mouse controls aren’t necessary for the RPG game playstyle of Baldur’s Gate 3.

With so many tough choices in DnD game already, from building your character to choosing which of your BG3 companions to romance, hopefully opting whether to use Baldur’s Gate 3 controller support will be an easy decision. If not, you could always roll a dice.