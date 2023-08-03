Baldur’s Gate 3 has seemingly broken Steam

As Baldur’s Gate 3 hits launch, a huge spike in Steam outages is reported, suggesting the Larian RPG is so popular it is wreaking havoc on Valve’s store.

Published:

Baldur's Gate 3

Well, Baldur’s Gate 3 certainly seems to be popular. As the Larian RPG game hits its full launch, there appears to be a huge spike in Steam outages. And based on our Baldur’s Gate 3 review, it only seems natural. Nevertheless, if you’re trying to access BG3 or get onto Valve’s store, you might encounter some hitches, as the new D&D-inspired hit brings in masses of new Baldur’s Gate 3 players.

You’ve got your Baldur’s Gate 3 class. You’re ready to start all those Baldur’s Gate 3 quests. But hang on. It appears Steam is having a wobble right now, in the immediate aftermath of the BG3 release.

YouTube Thumbnail

Two separate utilities for tracking Steam’s performance report potential issues. ‘Downforeveryoneorjustme’ says that problems with Steam were detected one hour ago, which, as of this writing, immediately follows the global launch time for Baldur’s Gate 3.

Similarly, ‘Downdetector’ identifies a spike in Steam outages beginning at 8am PST / 11am EST / 4pm GMT / 5pm CET, when Baldur’s Gate 3 officially went live. From a baseline figure of four outage reports, the site currently records a high of 134 reports.

Baldur's Gate 3 Steam crash: A chart showing Steam outages in the wake of RPG game Baldur's Gate 3

Indeed, Baldur’s Gate 3 director Swen Vincke seems to think the game may be involved. Replying to a tweet which notes the increase in outages, the game developer simply replies “sorry.”

Baldur's Gate 3 Steam crash: A tweet from a Baldur's Gate 3 dev in response to Steam issues

Pair up with all the Baldur’s Gate 3 companions, before you head into the perilous RPG arena. You’ll also want to answer the question ‘how long is Baldur’s Gate 3?’ so you know just how much of your weekend you’re about to spend in Larian’s world.

Previously of Edge, Vice, and Polygon, Ed joined PCGamesN in 2022. He does everything news, especially Fallout, Half-Life, and Counter-Strike 2.

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News. Or sign up to our free newsletter.