Well, Baldur’s Gate 3 certainly seems to be popular. As the Larian RPG game hits its full launch, there appears to be a huge spike in Steam outages. And based on our Baldur’s Gate 3 review, it only seems natural. Nevertheless, if you’re trying to access BG3 or get onto Valve’s store, you might encounter some hitches, as the new D&D-inspired hit brings in masses of new Baldur’s Gate 3 players.

You’ve got your Baldur’s Gate 3 class. You’re ready to start all those Baldur’s Gate 3 quests. But hang on. It appears Steam is having a wobble right now, in the immediate aftermath of the BG3 release.

Two separate utilities for tracking Steam’s performance report potential issues. ‘Downforeveryoneorjustme’ says that problems with Steam were detected one hour ago, which, as of this writing, immediately follows the global launch time for Baldur’s Gate 3.

Similarly, ‘Downdetector’ identifies a spike in Steam outages beginning at 8am PST / 11am EST / 4pm GMT / 5pm CET, when Baldur’s Gate 3 officially went live. From a baseline figure of four outage reports, the site currently records a high of 134 reports.

Indeed, Baldur’s Gate 3 director Swen Vincke seems to think the game may be involved. Replying to a tweet which notes the increase in outages, the game developer simply replies “sorry.”

