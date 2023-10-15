Your Baldur’s Gate 3 companions need never miss a conversation again

A new Baldur’s Gate 3 mod keeps everyone in dialogue at all times, allowing them to join conversations and react to your decisions regardless of your party.

Baldur's Gate 3 companions stay in dialogue - A red-headed Dwarf druid with branch-like tattoos around the edge of her face, freckles, and a scar across her nose.

Published:

Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 companions are so good that it’s agonizing to leave them behind. I’m constantly struggling to decide who should be in my party at every turn, with all of them having something to offer. Perhaps the most frustrating thing in the Dungeons and Dragons game is wondering if you’re missing some essential piece of dialogue from someone you’ve left in camp, so this new Baldur’s Gate 3 mod is an absolute lifesaver in ensuring you’ll never miss key interactions again.

The Baldur’s Gate 3 Everyone in Dialogue mod comes from creator ‘Silent Note,’ who took the chance to resolve any party-based choice paralysis by allowing all your allies to participate in and react to your dialogues in the Larian Studios RPG game, regardless of distance or party size. It also enables approval (both positive and negative) for all allies based on your actions, making it a great addition to the best Baldur’s Gate 3 mods.

While there are mods to increase your overall party size, Baldur’s Gate 3 is balanced around the four-player group, and if you’re anything like me you may not be looking to increase that, but still want to make sure that you don’t avoid any unique conversation options and other NPC interactions that can occur with specific party members.

Baldur's Gate 3 dialogue - A red-headed Dwarf druid speaks to Elven rogue Astarion, as Lae'zel and Gale watch on.

Conveniently, this mod allows you to toggle the feature on and off once installed using a new passive ability that you’ll find next to the non-lethal toggle on each character. When it’s active, starting dialogue with that character will bring all available allies along to take part in the conversation. You can then turn it back off if you’re expecting any private moments, so you don’t bring the whole crew along to a more intimate scene.

You won’t need to start a new game to make use of the feature, either, although you will need to go through a short process if you want to uninstall the mod safely as the game will crash should you try to load a save where your characters are missing abilities they are expected to have.

It’s all relatively straightforward, however, and you’ll find the details right here along with instructions to download and install the Everyone in Dialogue mod for yourself. Note that you’ll also need the Baldur’s Gate 3 script extender, which is linked on that page, but you’ll want that if you’re planning to do much BG3 modding anyway.

YouTube Thumbnail

Contemplating a respec? We’ve put together the best Baldur’s Gate 3 builds for every situation. I’d also recommend brushing up on Baldur’s Gate 3 crafting, because it’s a powerful tool that often goes underused. You’ll probably want to get the low down on all your Baldur’s Gate 3 romance options too, if you’re not already well-acquainted.

Ken is a news writer for PCGamesN. He wants to play everything that comes out, but keeps finding himself back on old favorites. As such, you’ll find him covering the latest updates for FFXIV and Terraria, and diving deep into some of today’s biggest games such as Baldur’s Gate 3 and Diablo 4. He especially loves RPGs, soulslikes, and roguelikes, and just won't stop talking about the Monster Hunter and Like a Dragon games. A masters graduate in mathematics, you’ll also find Ken playing the piano, cello, and guitar in his spare time.

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News. Or sign up to our free newsletter.