Baldur’s Gate 3 crafting explained

Does Baldur’s Gate 3 have crafting? RPGs and crafting systems go together like DnD and dice rolls, but Baldur’s Gate has historically kept the ability to forge new equipment to a minimum. Consequently, you might be wondering if the latest entry to the series might be more extensive than we’ve seen in the past – we’ve got all the answers to help you forge the best weapons, potions, and armor for your character.

The vast majority of Baldur’s Gate 3 crafting can only be performed during quests. It’s no good crafting armor or weapons that can’t be used by your Baldur’s Gate 3 race or class, so be sure to double-check you can use their specific type before you forge them. If you’ve got your heart set on a specific craftable item without the proficiency to use it, don’t despair – you might be able to unlock it by completing certain Baldur’s Gate 3 feats. All that being said, here’s everything you need to know about crafting in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Does Baldur’s Gate 3 have crafting?

Yes, Baldur’s Gate 3 does have crafting, though the items currently available to craft are limited. As early access comes to a close, we have high hopes that the impending Baldur’s Gate 3 release date will bring with it additional crafting options in the RPG game.

Baldur’s Gate 3 weapon crafting

The vast majority of craftable items in Baldur’s Gate 3 are weapons. While Adamantine weapons can only be forged as part of the ‘The Adamantine Forge’ quest, Sussur weapons may only be crafted during the ‘Finish the Masterwork Weapon’ quest. The only exceptions are Mourning Frost and Vision of the Absolute, which you can craft directly from your inventory after locating their individual parts in the open-world game.

Here are all the weapons available to craft in Baldur’s Gate 3:

Weapon Type Effect Recipe Crafting Station Mourning Frost (Quarterstaff)

Rare Magic weapon Heart of Ice: When you cast a spell or Cantrip on an enemy, inflict Frostbite for one turn. Icy Crystal x1 Icy Metal x1 Icy Helve x1 Craftable from inventory Vision of the Absolute (Spear) Rare two-handed melee weapon Absolute Night: Chance to Blind target. Deals an additional 2d6 Piercing to certain creatures that sport multiple sets of eyes. Shaft of a Broken Spear x1 Head of a Broken Spear x1 Craftable from inventory Sussur Dagger Uncommon Magic weapon Weapon Enchantment +1.

Silences the target for one turn on hit

Sussur Tree Bark x1 Dagger x1 Melting Furnace, Blighted Village Sussur Greatsword Uncommon Magic weapon Weapon Enchantment +1.

Silences the target for one turn on hit

Sussur Tree Bark x1 Greatsword x1 Melting Furnace, Blighted Village Sussur Sickle Uncommon Magic weapon Weapon Enchantment +1.

Silences the target for one turn on hit.

Sussur Tree Bark x1 Sussur Sickle x1 Melting Furnace, Blighted Village Adamantine Longsword Rare Martial Versatile melee weapon Versatile Hitter: Send the target Reeling for one turn if you are holding it in one hand, and two turns if you are holding it in both. Mithral Ore x1 Longsword Mould x1 Adamantine Forge, Grymforge Adamantine Mace Rare melee weapon Swift Hitter: Your weapon hits hard enough to send your target Reeling for one turn. Mithral Ore x1 Mace Mould x1 Adamantine Forge, Grymforge Adamantine Scimitar Rare Martial melee weapon. Swift Hitter: Your weapon hits hard enough to send your target Reeling for one turn. Mithral Ore x1 Scitimar Mould x1 Adamantine Forge, Grymforge

Baldur’s Gate 3 armor crafting

Currently, all craftable armor in Baldur’s Gate 3 can only be forged during the ‘The Adamantine Forge’ quest.

Here’s all the armor available to craft in Baldur’s Gate 3:

Armor Type Effect Recipe Crafting Station Adamantine Scale Mail Medium Armor Adamantine Backlash: When a melee attack hits you, the attacker is sent Reeling for two turns. Mithral Ore x2 Scale Mail Mould x1 Adamantine Forge, Grymforge Adamantine Splint Armor Heavy Armor Intense Adamantine Backlash: When a melee attack hits you, the attacker is sent Reeling for three turns. Mithral Ore x1 Splint Mould x1 Adamantine Forge, Grymforge Adamantine Shield Shield Adamantine Shield: When a melee attack misses you, the attacker is sent Reeling for one turn. Mithral Ore x1 Shield Mould x1 Adamantine Forge, Grymforge

Baldur’s Gate 3 potion crafting

There is currently only one potion that’s available to craft in Baldur’s Gate 3, which ties into a quest involving Healer Nettie in Druid Grove.

Here’s all the potions available to craft in Baldur’s Gate 3:

Potion Effect Recipe Crafting Station Elixir of Silvanus Cures poison Mugwort Bundle x1 Cauldron of Boiling Theriac, Druid Grove

That’s the full scope of Baldur’s Gate 3 crafting. Before you set off across the Forgotten Realms to forge your next set of equipment, it’s worth checking out the best Baldur’s Gate 3 skills and backgrounds that can help you complete your goals in short order. We also recommend checking all the Baldur’s Gate 3 companions you can recruit, such as Astarion and Shadowheart.

Finally, our list of the best DnD games should tide you over until the full release – we’ve also got the Baldur’s Gate 3 system requirements to help you prepare while you wait.