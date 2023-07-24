What is the best Baldur’s Gate 3 Cleric build? Traditionally seen as the group’s healer and a rather selfless spellcaster, the Cleric class in BG3 can do more than keep your companions alive if you so choose – there are darker paths to wander down in the life of worship if that’s what you’re drawn to. While your allies will thank you for your support, your enemies will cower when they see the power your gods have bestowed upon you.

The Baldur’s Gate 3 release date is tantalizingly close, and it’s about time that you started putting some thought into your BG3 class. There are a dizzying amount of options, so we’ve gone and put together what we think is the best Baldur’s Gate 3 Cleric build, utilizing some of the more sinister options available so that you’ll be able to more than pull your weight in a fight.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Cleric character creation overview

Clerics are defined by the path they choose, and the gods they worship. When creating a Cleric, you’ll notice that there are several subclasses to choose from; these will define which path you walk, and what kind of spells and cantrips you’ll have at your disposal.

Class features

Wisdom saving throw proficiency

Charisma saving throw proficiency

Light armor proficiency

Medium armor proficiency

Shield proficiency

Simple weapon proficiency

Life domain subclass

The Life domain is centered around supporting your allies, protecting them with spells, and healing them when they get low. Your restorative magic is more potent when using the life domain. The additional features of this subclass are:

Heavy armor proficiency

Bless

Cure Wounds

Light domain subclass

The Light domain contains everything you need to strike a balance in the world, smiting your enemies, and dealing your own brand of justice on anything that would stand in your way. While Life is about healing yourself, and your allies, Light is about protecting them before they take damage, and doling out some damage of your own. The additional features of this subclass are:

Warding Flare

Burning Hands

Faerie Fire

Trickery domain subclass

An expert in illusion and deception, the Tricky domain subclass specializes in disguising your companions and twisting the minds of your enemies. The additional features of this subclass are:

Blessing of the Trickster

Charm Person

Disguise Self

Baldur’s Gate 3 Cleric build guide

The best Baldur’s Gate 3 Cleric build is:

Subclass – Light domain

Race – Human

Background – Acolyte

Skills – Wisdom and Dexterity

Weapon – Longbow

Subclass and spells

The best subclass for BG3 Cleric is the Light domain due to its ability to protect and deal damage in equal amounts.

Utilizing the innate healing abilities of the cleric also means that you can save your teammates in a pinch, but as it usually goes with DnD, there is more value in dealing damage on your turn than healing your companions – your enemies can’t hurt you if they’re dead (skeletons don’t count, shush).

Abilities

Here are the best abilities for the Cleric:

Strength – 11

Dexterity – 15

Constitution – 14

Intelligence – 9

Wisdom – 16

Charisma – 13

We wanted to strike a balance between being effective in your class and being an effective body on the battlefield. Maxing out wisdom and dexterity abilities during the character creation means that your Cleric spells and cantrips will be as potent as they can be, and having a healthy dexterity stat means that your character will be deadly with a longbow.

Race

While there are a few options for race, we believe that human offers the most balanced approach for a Cleric while still giving that vital +1 to wisdom. Human builds are flexible, and having 15+ in both wisdom and dexterity to begin your journey will put you at a tremendous advantage against the forces of evil.

Best background

The best background for Cleric is the Acolyte.

Not only does your character coming from an Acolyte background make sense from a roleplaying perspective, but the additional proficiencies you gain in both insight and religion will be invaluable outside of combat.

Spells and leveling

You need to prepare spells as a Cleric, but thankfully your slots increase, as do the power of the available BG3 spells as you level up. Here are the best spells, by level, for Cleric:

Level 1

Shield of Faith

Healing Word

Inflict Wounds

Level 2

Blindness

Prayer of Healing

Level 3

Hold Person

Level 4

Magic Initiate: Cleric (feat)

Level 5

Revivify

Spirit Guardians

Bestow Curse

Equipment

We believe that the most effective use of the Cleric is from the backline, so the best weapons for Cleric are longbows.

A longbow, or any other simple ranged weapon will give you the damage needed while allowing you the space, and relative safety to unleash your full arsenal of spells and cantrips.

Our best Baldur's Gate 3 Cleric build should see you right during the early access period, then once we've had a chance to dig deep into the full release we'll expand on this list.