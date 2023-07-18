Baldur’s Gate 3 Githyanki race overview

Who are the Baldur’s Gate 3 Githyanki? Githyanki are specific to Dungeons and Dragons. Enslaved by the Mind Flayers – Baldur’s Gate 3’s big bads – for millennia. Githyanki hail from the Astral Zone, and are unparalleled warriors known for their silver blades and the red dragons they ride into battle. Their goal now is the complete destruction of the Mind Flayers. While they are humanoids, Githyanki stand out due to their mottled yellow and green skin, long, pointed ears, and small noses.

The Githyanki are introduced early in the Baldur’s Gate 3 story, entering the fray in a way we all hope to one day; atop a dragon, tearing their enemies limb from limb. There are subtleties to this race, however, and can turn their hand to many of the Baldur’s Gate 3 classes if you so choose.

Githyanki racial features

Here are the Githyanki racial features:

Base speed – 9 meters per turn

Intelligence +1

Strength +2

Baldur’s Gate 3 Githyanki subraces

The Githyanki do not have any subraces.

Githyanki abilities

Here are the Githyanki abilities:

Githyanki weapon proficiencies – add your proficiency bonus to attack rolls (your chance to hit a target) with a longsword, shortsword, and greatsword.

– add your proficiency bonus to attack rolls (your chance to hit a target) with a longsword, shortsword, and greatsword. Githyanki armor proficiencies – wearing light or medium armor will not impose disadvantage on your attacks or prevent the casting of spells.

Githyanki spells and cantrips

Here are the Githyanki spells and cantrips:

Mage Hand (level 1) – creates an invisible spectral hand that manipulates and interacts with objects.

(level 1) – creates an invisible spectral hand that manipulates and interacts with objects. Jump (level 3) – touch a creature to triple its jumping distance.

(level 3) – touch a creature to triple its jumping distance. Misty Step (level 5) – Surrounded by silver mist, you teleport to an unoccupied space you can see.

Best class for Baldur’s Gate 3 Githyanki

The best class for the Githyanki is:

Fighter

Barbarian

Wizard

Githyanki’s natural Strength and Intelligence modifiers, combined with their affinity for spells, make them a natural fit for the Fighter class, particularly the Eldritch Knight subclass, which takes advantage of both.

If the fighter class isn’t your thing, Githyanki can also work as Barbarians due to their high Strength, or Wizards because of their Intelligence, though neither fits the race as well as Fighter.

