Baldur’s Gate 3 Human race overview

Who are the Humans in Baldur’s Gate 3? Humans are one of the 11 playable races in Baldur’s Gate 3. Choosing the right race is important; race determines not only your character’s appearance, but their innate abilities, as well. These range from buffs, abilities, and effects that are unique to certain races, to their unique physical traits. Choosing the right race, class, and background is important if you’re looking to max out your build.

We’ll walk you through everything you need to know about Humans in Baldur’s Gate 3 including their unique racial features, subraces, traits, spells and cantrips, and the best class for them.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Human background

Okay, you know what a Human is. That’s us! Humans are the most common race in Faerun; they’re adaptable, clever, tenacious, and can do just about anything they set their minds to. Humans are jack-of-all-trades, so they don’t start with any cantrips, spells, or special abilities. Instead, they get a +1 bonus to every primary stat. Not bad.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Human racial features

Here are the Human’s racial features:

Base speed – 9 metres per turn

Strength +1

Dexterity +1

Constitution +1

Intelligence +1

Wisdom +1

Charisma +1

Human subraces

As humans are exactly that, humans, they do not have any subraces in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Human traits

This might be beginning to follow a pattern, but humans do not start with any traits in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Human spells and cantrips

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before, but Humans do not start with or gain any unique spells or cantrips.

Best class for Humans

The best class for Humans is:

Paladin

Ranger

Humans aren’t great at any one thing, but they’re pretty bad at everything. Humans can play any class and do it well, but they excel at classes that require the use of multiple skills, such as Paladin or Ranger. Truly, though, Humans can play any class well. Pick what you want.

And that’s everything we know about Humans so far in Baldur’s Gate 3. For more on Larian’s upcoming RPG, check out our guides to the rest of the Baldur’s Gate 3 races. If that’s not enough for you, you might want to learn the best methods of leveling to reach the max level quickly.