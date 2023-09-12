Baldur’s Gate 3 is still booming, baby. Even after a month, the Larian and DnD single-player game‘s Steam performance is a sight to behold, as it quickly dethrones Starfield and still has concurrent player numbers that make even the biggest multiplayer offerings do a double take. People still adore playing single-player, and Baldur’s Gate 3 continues to prove it.

I was spurred on to write this because Baldur’s Gate 3 has just dethroned Starfield on the Steam Global Top Sellers chart, once again putting it second to only CSGO, even a month after it was released. Starfield is still Bethesda’s biggest launch ever, with its success on both Xbox consoles and Game Pass unaccounted for and likely astronomical, but this doesn’t discount the place Baldur’s Gate 3 is in right now.

After peaking post-launch with almost 900,000 concurrent players on Sunday August 13, Baldur’s Gate 3 is still averaging between 600,000 and 200,000 players at any given time. This number peaks and troughs wildly, but I’ve never seen an RPG game stick around with this strength for this long.

Between the sheer volume of Baldur’s Gate 3 mods and the amount of in-game choices you can make, there’s so much to still enjoy in Faerûn, and loads of you seem to agree.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is absolutely an anomaly, that’s for sure. It’s been 40 days and we’re still comfortably in the six figures of people playing, at once, on just one of its available platforms. The only single-player game that really rivals Baldur’s Gate 3 in recent memory is Elden Ring, and that was also completely unexpected in its scale.

I wrote about Baldur’s Gate 3’s Steam player retention two weeks ago and rather naively suspected that Starfield was going to at least make some sort of dent, with Game Pass offering up an incredibly easy way to play. But nope, not even close.

