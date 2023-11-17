Baldur’s Gate 3 handles its companion relationships rather beautifully at times, so it’s a shame when an unfortunately timed bug spoils your most intimate moments right at their climax. Thankfully, Baldur’s Gate 3 hotfix 11 is here to save the day, as Larian Studios resolves one awkward romance scene in the Dungeons and Dragons game while noting that it’s hard at work fixing a separate problem stopping us from smooching everyone’s favorite white-haired fancy man.

“Have you ever had a romance so intense that everything melts away? Well, sometimes that isn’t intentional,” Baldur’s Gate 3 developer Larian Studios remarks in its latest set of BG3 patch notes. The Baldur’s Gate 3 romance in question is with delightful wizard Gale of Waterdeep, which was marred by key scenes playing out in a bizarre black void instead of its usual magical ambience.

I wasn’t immediately taken by Gale, but Baldur’s Gate 3 is widely considered one of the best RPG games in years for good reason, and Larian has a way of making you warm to each and every one of its finely crafted companions. Such was the way here, and I ended up seeing Gale’s romance scenes play out in our ongoing four-person multiplayer game; I’d certainly say they’re a fantastic payoff that would be rather dramatically lessened by such a glitch, so this fix is very welcome.

Unfortunately, another fan favorite is still frustratingly unkissable right now. A bug has left many BG3 players unable to kiss Astarion, as the animation plays out with the two characters dramatically separated from one another. Larian notes, however, that it’s aware of the issue and is currently working on a fix, which it expects to arrive in a future update.

Baldur’s Gate 3 hotfix 11 patch notes

Here are the Baldur’s Gate 3 patch notes for hotfix 11, released on Friday November 17, 2023, courtesy of developer Larian Studios:

You can now use soaps that were encountered in save games before Patch 4.

Fixed the game sometimes freezing indefinitely after a reaction to a spell that hits you with multiple projectiles.

Fixed a crash after using a reaction that causes an attack against a dead creature.

Fixed an issue causing you to get stuck in certain dialogues unable to continue.

Fixed a blocker that could occur when trying to Long Rest.

Dominated followers will now follow the party as expected after loading a savegame.

Fixed Gale’s romance scene playing in what looks like a black void.

Fixed a Dark Urge flashback accidentally teleporting you to the Lower City.

The Cursed Skulls in Jannath’s Estate are now vulnerable to Force and Radiant damage.

Fixed an issue that prevented certain characters from executing their behaviors.

Fixed citizens and refugees in Baldur’s Gate sometimes jittering about the place or not using their proper animations.

Fixed some visual artefacts appearing at camp in relation to Dark Urge and Karlach dialogues. This also solves the bloodstain under <spoiler> suddenly becoming larger after loading a savegame.

Wyll and Minthara should now properly kiss a second time without the need to retrigger the dialogue.

Fixed an issue where a companion’s camp night dialogue could be replaced by a different dialogue that couldn’t trigger during a previous night.

