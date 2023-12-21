Baldur’s Gate 3 hotfix 15 clears up its nightmarish “pits of flesh”

Baldur’s Gate 3 hotfix 15 is out now. The new BG3 update today further polishes up the world-beating Dungeons & Dragons RPG from Larian Studios, with some welcome fixes for common issues and several performance improvements. Among the changes found in the latest set of BG3 patch notes is a fix for “some characters’ faces turning into stretched eldritch horrors with pits of flesh in place of eyes,” which is probably for the best.

The new Baldur’s Gate 3 patch notes come courtesy of Developer Larian Studios, which notes that its latest hotfix “also addresses an issue that was preventing players from loading a save if the mods used had changed.” Given how many of the best Baldur’s Gate 3 mods are around now, it’s quite likely that you’re flipping and changing between them, so that’s a welcome fix for one of the year’s best RPGs.

The team notes that “some saves might still not load depending on the mods that have changed, but the menu should now let you continue.” Another welcome change is a fix for a crash that could occur when loading a multiplayer save game following a game over, something we recently encountered during my ongoing co-op adventures.

Among the other fixes, you should no longer run into a bug preventing you from chatting to the other characters at camp when returning using the long rest button. There’s also a fix for “some wrong character behaviors likely introduced in patch 4,” and additional changes to story moments, with a fix for Karlach and a change to the ‘Deal with the Devil’ quest to account for different potential outcomes.

If you’ve run into what Larian Studios has dubbed “the Pinocchio issue, where characters’ noses and cheeks get stretched in cinematics” and “they also happen to lose their eyeballs, turning the sockets into pits of flesh,” then you’ll probably be glad to hear that particular glitch should no longer occur. Now the only pits of flesh you’ll have to worry about are the ones you visit on your travels. You can check out Larian’s hotfix patch notes for the full breakdown.

Planning to get started with the epic RPG following its widespread praise as one of 2023’s best PC games? Have a browse through the Baldur’s Gate 3 system requirements to make sure you’re ready to play, and then check out the best Baldur’s Gate 3 builds to see what your options are going in.

