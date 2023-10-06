Baldur’s Gate 3 patch notes have arrived for BG3 hotfix 9, and this latest update to Larian Studios’ chart-topping Dungeons and Dragons RPG includes some very welcome additions. You’ll now be able to change names at the Magic Mirror, if you decide your Tav’s chosen one no longer feels right, and you can even create custom looks for your hirelings to create the party of your dreams.

The Baldur’s Gate 3 hotfix 9 patch notes kick off with the ability to change your name. BG3 is quite the lengthy RPG game, so perhaps you’ve decided after a few dozen hours that the silly name you adopted for your Tav isn’t quite as funny as it seemed at the start.

Conversely, maybe you’ve realized that ‘Handsy McSparkles’ would actually be a much cooler moniker for your gnome bard than simply ‘Sally’ or ‘Jeff.’ Or perhaps circumstance offers up a perfect chance to adjust your name for lore reasons, such as adopting a new name for your Paladin after breaking their oath, when changing your character’s gender, or when transitioning to one of the other Baldur’s Gate 3 classes.

Whatever the reason, you’ll now be able to change name in Baldur’s Gate 3 at the Magic Mirror in camp. That’s also the place where you can change appearance in BG3, and now that functionality has been extended to your hirelings as well, allowing you to craft a full party of colorful characters (or, if you prefer, a group of stunningly gorgeous adventurers liable to bring entire camps to their knees simply by walking through the door).

There’s also a number of bug fixes, including one that caused companion Minthara’s romance to trigger unreliably. Your characters should also no longer mistakenly appear in their underwear during ‘intimate scenes’ when you have nudity enabled, and – in slightly sad news – the bug causing a dance-worthy infinite loop when using Feign Death has been resolved.

Baldur’s Gate 3 patch notes – hotfix 9 update – Friday October 6, 2023

Here are the full Baldur’s Gate 3 hotfix 9 patch notes, which is live now as of Friday October 6, courtesy of Larian Studios:

You can now use the Magic Mirror on hirelings.

You can now change your name through the Magic Mirror.

Fixed a rare crash that could occur when unloading or quickloading a game.

Fixed an issue causing GPU crashes on PS5 Vulkan.

Fixed the Guardian Statue repeatedly falling into a chasm, causing the server to stall.

Fixed a splitscreen issue on PS5 that could cause a black screen when listening in on a dialogue.

Fixed unpreparing spells not removing their buffs if the spell was upcasted.

Fixed buffs being removed by unpreparing spells if the buff came from a different source (e.g. a scroll).

Fixed some character positions and animations breaking if you skip lines in certain dialogues.

Fixed the previews not working correctly in the Accessibility options.

Fixed an issue causing Minthara’s romance to unreliably trigger.

Fixed Minthara’s dialogue after you kill [major NPC] not triggering properly when you talk to her.

Fixed the Adamantine Splint armor sometimes making your legs transparent.

Fixed a geometry stretching bug introduced in Hotfix 8 on Vulkan.

Fixed characters showing up in their underwear in some intimate scenes even if you have nudity enabled.

Fixed Feign Death causing an infinite leave–join combat loop in certain circumstances.

Fixed prices in dialogs not displaying correctly in savegames that were made while the price was on screen.

Optimized the line-of-sight system for entities with no sight range, like items.

Have you been making the most of Baldur’s Gate 3 crafting? It’s a powerful tool that’s often overlooked, so be sure to brush up with our helpful guide. We’ve also got suggestions for some of the most fun and best Baldur’s Gate 3 builds to try on your next playthrough – or if you decide that name change is the start of a whole new lifestyle.