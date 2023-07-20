Baldur’s Gate 3 Minthara companion guide

Who is Minthara in Baldur’s Gate 3? Minthara is a potential companion that most players will not recruit due to the cruelty required to get her to join your party. As a Drow Paladin, however, she will make a valuable ally for the evilly inclined. Combining both melee prowess and healing abilities earned from her deity, she can tank hits while keeping herself and your party – those that stick around after you recruit her, that is – alive.

If you’re curious what other options Paladins have at their disposal in Baldur’s Gate 3, check out our class guide. Minthara herself is a Lolth-Sworn Drow, which basically means she’s a tad more evil than her Seldarine cousins. If all that sounds like a demonic language to you, our guide on the many BG3 races and their numerous subraces has you covered. With all that knowledge under your belt, you’re ready to read on to find out what Minthara offers your party.

How to recruit Minthara

When you reach the Goblin Camp in the first chapter of the game, you can access the Shattered Sanctum afterward. Within you will find Minthara planning to attack Druid Grove; here, you must tell her the location of Druid Grove, thus gaining her trust and betraying both the Druids and Tieflings there. You musn’t free Halsin in the Warg Pens, as that will make all NPCs in the area hostile to you – including Minthara.

Recruiting Minthara will cause Wyll to refuse to join your party, and we assume Halsin will neglect to join you, too.

Do note that as of early access Minthara does not join your party, though you can romance her after slaughtering those in Druid Grove. She does mention she will meet up with you later in the game. In a recent live stream, Larian announced that you could recruit Minthara at a later point, but it isn’t yet clear how.

Minthara abilities, starting equipment, and skills

Minthara has quite high stats that lead us to believe she will be recruited later, though as she switched classes throughout early access development, her ability scores are subject to change. At the moment, with high wisdom and charisma, she has great defenses against impairment spells and can sling them, too.

Here are Minthara’s stats:

Strength: 15

Dexterity: 12

Constitution: 15

Intelligence: 12

Wisdom: 18

Charisma: 16

This is likely Minthara’s starting equipment. If killed, she drops the following as of Patch 9 of Early Access, though if recruited her starting equipment may differ.

Here is Minthara’s equipment:

Boots of Striding

Ring Mail Armor

Simple Boots

Studded Shield

Xyanyde (Simple melee weapon)

Minthara’s skills are currently unknown, and we will update when we know more. As a Paladin and a Drow with her generally severe demeanor, we expect her to have Athletics and Intimidation.

How to complete Minthara’s companion quest

Nothing is currently known about Minthara’s companion quest, though as a disciple of the mysterious deity The Absolute, her quest may have something to do with that. Rest assured, we will update when we know more.

How to gain Minthara’s approval

It is unclear how to earn Minthara’s approval, but as a follower of The Absolute, which saw some members of the cult implanted with mind flayer tadpoles much the same way your player character has been, we expect that she will approve of anything that uses your mind flayer abilities, such as telekinesis, and the act of removing the tadpole will likely earn her disapproval. As a cruel woman, being generally evil toward others – like Druids and Tieflings – will also gain her trust.

How Minthara gains inspiration

It’s unclear what background Minthara has at the moment, but given her devotion to The Absolute, it isn’t a stretch to imagine she’s an Acolyte, which would net you inspiration points for learning about the gods of Faerun.

How to romance Minthara

As Minthara doesn’t join your party outright, her romance only happens if you slaughter the Tieflings and Druids in Druid Grove. You’ll see visions of how she’ll treat you in the proverbial bedroom. Open your mind to her and she will come to your camp.

At your camp, speak with her and tell her that you are hers; she will agree to meet you after everyone settles for the evening. Return to your bedroll and select Minthara as your companion for the evening to trigger the romance scene. You will then awaken to her standing over you with a dagger poised to end your life. You must persuade her or convince her to not attack. Otherwise, you will have to fight her in your camp. What a lovely romantic partner.

Best Minthara build

As of Patch 9, Minthara is a Paladin, and as there are no other Paladins in the currently confirmed group of companions, we assume she’ll remain that class.

Paladins have plenty of subclasses to choose from – four, to be precise. It’s unclear which subclass Minthara will subscribe to as she can slot into several of them based on what we know of her. That said, if you forced us to guess with an illithid tadpole held to our heads, we’d assume she subscribes to the Oath of Devotion subclass given her adoration of The Absolute. Here’s an early-game build for Minthara:

There’s nothing to choose at level 1; we assume Minthara comes equipped with the Oath of Devotion subclass already.

At level 2, you must prepare up to four spells and choose a fighting style. At this point the Paladin does not have access to a lot of spells, but Bless, Searing Smite, Compelled Duel, and Cure Wounds makes for a balanced loadout for her. You must also choose a fighting style; given Minthara’s signature weapon is a one-handed mace and a shield, we recommend the Protection fighting style to make her a better ally in battle than she is outside of it.

At level 3 and level 4, you may prepare an extra spell each. Oath of Devotion gives you access to Sacred Weapon and Sanctuary, once again adding both damage and defensive utility. As Minthara’s ability scores are also quite high, choose the Shield Master feat instead of Ability Score Improvement to further her tankiness.

Level 5 introduces new spells and one more spell that can be prepared. Here, we think either Branding Smite or Aid are the best options, depending on which need your party requires – damage or defense.

At the moment, this is our recommendation for Minthara in Baldur’s Gate 3. She’s a perfect companion if you wish to pursue the Dark Urge origin during character creation; otherwise, tread lightly if you want this powerful Drow to join your team. Read our guide on Halsin to see if he’s a better character for you, and take a gander at our Wyll guide as he doesn’t particularly take kindly to the atrocities that Minthara wishes to commit. If those guides still don’t dissuade you from pursuing Minthara, best to sleep with one eye open.